TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1876, Alexander Graham Bell received the patent for the telephone.
In 1936, German troops reoccupied the Rhineland, defying the Treaty of Versailles.
In 1965, state troopers forcefully broke up 600 civil rights protesters on "Bloody Sunday" in Selma, Alabama.
In 1985, the song "We Are the World" was released worldwide, with sales to benefit African famine relief.
In 2009, the Kepler space observatory, designed by NASA to discover Earthlike planets, was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John Herschel (1792-1871), mathematician/astronomer; Luther Burbank (1849-1926), botanist; Maurice Ravel (1875-1937), composer; Willard Scott (1934-2021), TV personality; Bryan Cranston (1956- ), actor; Ivan Lendl (1960- ), tennis player; Wanda Sykes (1964- ), actress/comedian; Rachel Weisz (1970- ), actress; Peter Sarsgaard (1971- ), actor; Jenna Fischer (1974- ), actress; Laura Prepon (1980- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: Astronomers at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics used data from the Kepler space observatory to estimate that at least 17 billion Earth-sized exoplanets exist in the Milky Way galaxy.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1987, 20-year-old Mike Tyson defeated James "Bonecrusher" Smith to unify the World Boxing Association and World Boxing Council titles, becoming the youngest undisputed heavyweight champion in history.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Take a microphone out of my hands, and I'm just plain folks." -- Willard Scott
TODAY'S NUMBER: 90,000 -- number of Americans who were 100 years or older in 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
