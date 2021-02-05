TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1923, archaeologist Howard Carter unsealed the burial chamber of the recently discovered tomb of the Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamen.
In 1959, Fidel Castro was sworn in as prime minister of Cuba.
In 1968, the United States' first 911 emergency phone system went into service in Haleyville, Alabama.
In 2005, the Kyoto Protocol for the reduction of greenhouse gases took effect for 141 ratifying nations.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Henry M. Leland (1843-1932), Cadillac and Lincoln Motor Co. founder; Edgar Bergen (1903-1978), ventriloquist; Vera-Ellen (1921-1981), actress/dancer; Sonny Bono (1935-1998), singer/politician; Richard Ford (1944- ), author; LeVar Burton (1957- ), actor; Ice-T (1958- ), actor/rapper; John McEnroe (1959- ), tennis player; Christopher Eccleston (1964- ), actor; Jerome Bettis (1972- ), football player; Mahershala Ali (1974- ), actor; Elizabeth Olsen (1989- ), actress; The Weeknd (1990- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: Hundreds of millions of 911 emergency calls are made in the United States each year. The Federal Communications Commission estimates that 80% are wireless calls.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2005, the National Hockey League canceled its 2004-2005 regular season and playoffs due to a labor dispute.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Social media has colonized what was once a sacred space occupied by emptiness, the space reserved for thought and creativity." -- Mahershala Ali
TODAY'S NUMBER: 30 -- broadcast radio stations in the United States in 1922. Today there are more than 15,000.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Feb. 11) and first quarter (Feb. 19).
