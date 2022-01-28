Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1840, Britain's Queen Victoria married Prince Albert.
In 1967, the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, establishing presidential succession, was ratified.
In 1996, the IBM supercomputer Deep Blue defeated reigning world champion Garry Kasparov for the first time in a game of chess.
In 2005, North Korea publicly announced that it had produced nuclear weapons.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Charles Lamb (1775-1834), author; William Allen White (1868-1944), author/journalist; Boris Pasternak (1890-1960), author; Jimmy Durante (1893-1980), singer/comedian; Bertolt Brecht (1898-1956), playwright; Robert Wagner (1930- ), actor; Mark Spitz (1950- ), swimmer; Greg Norman (1955- ), golfer; John Calipari (1959- ), basketball coach; George Stephanopoulos (1961- ), journalist; Laura Dern (1967- ), actress; Vince Gilligan (1967- ), TV writer/producer; Elizabeth Banks (1974- ), actress; Uzo Aduba (1981- ), actress; Justin Gatlin (1982- ), sprinter; Emma Roberts (1991- ), actress; Chloe Grace Moretz (1997- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: Playwright Arthur Miller died exactly 56 years after his "Death of a Salesman" opened in New York on this date in 1949.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1968, Peggy Fleming won the women's figure skating gold for the United States at the Winter Olympics in Grenoble, France.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I might literally fall over dead if I meet Oprah Winfrey. I'm kind of joking, but I'm not confident that wouldn't happen." -- Uzo Aduba
TODAY'S NUMBER: 9 -- children Queen Victoria and Prince Albert had together. All married into royal houses in Europe.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Feb. 8) and full moon (Feb. 16).
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.