TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1904, the Great Fire of Baltimore began, resulting in the destruction of more than 1,500 buildings in 31 hours.
In 1917, a German U-boat sank the British ocean liner California off the Irish coast.
In 1962, a near-total embargo on all trade between the United States and Cuba took effect at 12:01 a.m. EST.
In 1964, the "British Invasion" began as the Beatles arrived in New York for their first U.S. tour.
In 1995, the mastermind of the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center was arrested in Pakistan.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John Deere (1804-1886), businessman; Charles Dickens (1812-1870), author; Laura Ingalls Wilder (1867-1957), author; Sinclair Lewis (1885-1951), author/playwright; Eubie Blake (1887-1983), composer/pianist; Pete Postlethwaite (1946-2011), actor; James Spader (1960- ), actor; Garth Brooks (1962- ), singer-songwriter; Eddie Izzard (1962- ), actor/comedian; Chris Rock (1965- ), actor/comedian; Steve Nash (1974- ), basketball player; Ashton Kutcher (1978- ), actor; Matthew Stafford (1988- ), football player.
TODAY'S FACT: Baltimore's population was estimated at 576,498 in 2021, making it the 30th-most populous city in the United States.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1969, Diane Crump became the first female jockey to ride in a thoroughbred race in the United States at the Hialeah Park Race Track in Florida.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I have no idea what my best material is. Different people like different things. I'll say this: The political stuff gets the press, but the relationship jokes sell all the seats." -- Chris Rock
TODAY'S NUMBER: 183 million -- albums sold by the Beatles in the U.S., as certified by the Recording Industry Association of America.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Feb. 5) and last quarter moon (Feb. 13).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.