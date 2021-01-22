TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1917, Congress overrode President Woodrow Wilson's veto in passing the Immigration Act of 1917, banning persons from an "Asiatic Barred Zone" from entering the country.
In 1919, Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks and D.W. Griffith launched United Artists.
In 1994, white supremacist Byron De La Beckwith was convicted of the murder of civil rights leader Medgar Evers 31 years earlier, in 1963.
In 2020, President Donald Trump was acquitted by the Senate in his first impeachment trial.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Adlai Stevenson (1900-1965), politician/diplomat; William S. Burroughs (1914-1997), author; Red Buttons (1919-2006), actor/comedian; Hank Aaron (1934- ), baseball player; Michael Mann (1943- ), filmmaker; Christopher Guest (1948- ), actor/filmmaker; Laura Linney (1964- ), actress; Roberto Alomar (1968- ), baseball player; Sara Evans (1971- ), singer-songwriter; Cristiano Ronaldo (1985- ), soccer player.
TODAY'S FACT: United Artists co-founder Charlie Chaplin, who directed, produced, scored and starred in most of his own films, re-shot one scene in "City Lights," featuring his famous "Little Tramp" character, 342 times.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1972, Bob Douglas, "the Father of Black Professional Basketball," became the first African American elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "You were not there for the beginning. You will not be there for the end. Your knowledge of what is going on can only be superficial and relative." - William S. Burroughs, "Naked Lunch"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 25 -- largest point deficit ever overcome in a Super Bowl game, achieved on this day in 2017 by the New England Patriots, who went on to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in the first overtime game in Super Bowl history.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Feb. 4) and new moon (Feb. 11).
