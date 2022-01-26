TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1690, the Massachusetts Colony printed the first American paper currency.

In 1870, the 15th Amendment was ratified, prohibiting state and federal governments from denying the right to vote based on race or color.

In 1913, the federal income tax was authorized with the ratification of the 16th Amendment.

In 1959, rock pioneers Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. "Big Bopper" Richardson died in a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa.

In 1962, President John Kennedy announced a ban on nearly all trade with Cuba.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847), composer; Horace Greeley (1811-1872), activist/newspaper editor; Gertrude Stein (1874-1946), writer; Norman Rockwell (1894-1978), artist/illustrator; James Michener (1907-1997), author; Fran Tarkenton (1940- ), football player; Blythe Danner (1943- ), actress; Morgan Fairchild (1950- ), actress; Nathan Lane (1956- ), actor; Maura Tierney (1965- ), actress; Warwick Davis (1970- ), actor; Isla Fisher (1976- ), actress.

TODAY'S FACT: Norman Rockwell's body of work is estimated at more than 4,000 original pieces.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1990, legendary jockey Willie Shoemaker rode the 40,350th and final race of his career.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "The permanent temptation of life is to confuse dreams with reality. The permanent defeat of life comes when dreams are surrendered to reality." -- James Michener, "The Drifters"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 17 -- age at which Felix Mendelssohn wrote his overture to Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream."

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Jan. 31) and first quarter moon (Feb. 8).

