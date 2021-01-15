TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1837, Michigan was admitted as the 26th U.S. state.
In 1950, the Indian Constitution went into effect, marking the birth of the Republic of India.
In 1998, President Bill Clinton denied allegations of an extramarital affair during a televised speech.
In 2020, NBA great Kobe Bryant and eight others onboard were killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Douglas MacArthur (1880-1964), military leader; Maria von Trapp (1905-1987), matriarch of singing family/memoirist; Paul Newman (1925-2008), actor; Jules Feiffer (1929- ), cartoonist/writer; Scott Glenn (1939- ), actor; Gene Siskel (1946-1999), journalist/critic; David Strathairn (1949- ), actor; Eddie Van Halen (1955-2020), guitarist/songwriter; Ellen DeGeneres (1958- ), comedian/talk show host; Wayne Gretzky (1961- ), hockey player; Vince Carter (1977- ), basketball player; Sasha Banks (1992- ), professional wrestler.
TODAY'S FACT: The first Library of Congress was burned (along with the rest of the Capitol building) by British soldiers in 1814, and its 3,000 books were destroyed. The library was rebuilt in part through the purchase of President Thomas Jefferson's personal library of 6,487 books in 1815.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1986, Chicago crushed New England 46-10 in Super Bowl XX, as the Bears' renowned defense held the Patriots to seven yards rushing.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Obviously the Man Upstairs gave me something and it touches people, and I'm just so blessed." -- Eddie Van Halen
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1.37 -- weight (in pounds) of the Cullinan Diamond, the largest gem-quality diamond ever found. The 3,106.75-carat gem was discovered in the Premier Mine near Pretoria, South Africa, on this day in 1905.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Jan 20) and full moon (Jan. 28).
