TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1793, King Louis XVI of France was executed by guillotine in Paris.
In 1861, Jefferson Davis resigned from the U.S. Senate to lead the Confederacy during the Civil War.
In 1977, President Jimmy Carter pardoned nearly all Vietnam War draft evaders.
In 2003, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that for the first time, the largest minority group in the United States was Hispanics (who may be of any race).
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Ethan Allen (1738-1789), writer/military leader; Christian Dior (1905-1957), fashion designer; Telly Savalas (1922-1994), actor; Wolfman Jack (1938-1995), disc jockey; Jack Nicklaus (1940- ), golfer; Placido Domingo (1941- ), opera singer; Paul Allen (1953-2018), co-founder of Microsoft; Geena Davis (1956- ), actress; Hakeem Olajuwon (1963- ), basketball player; Jam Master Jay (1965-2002), rapper; Ken Leung (1970- ), actor; Cat Power (1972- ), singer-songwriter; Luke Grimes (1984- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: The guillotine was used for executions in France as recently as 1977. The death penalty was abolished there in 1981.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1979, the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 35-31 in Super Bowl XIII to become the first NFL team to win three Super Bowls.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "In my experience, each failure contains the seeds of your next success -- if you are willing to learn from it. " -- Paul Allen, "Idea Man"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 9 -- price in shillings (approximately $72 in modern American currency) of William Hill Brown's "The Power of Sympathy: or, The Triumph of Nature," published in Boston on this day in 1789. The work is widely considered to be the first American novel.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Jan 20) and full moon (Jan. 28).
