TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1841, China ceded the island of Hong Kong to the British.
In 1920, the American Civil Liberties Union was founded.
In 1981, the Iran hostage crisis ended as 52 American captives were released in Tehran, just after President Jimmy Carter left office.
In 2009, Barack Obama was sworn in as the first African American president.
In 2016, Donald Trump, 70, was sworn in as the oldest first-term U.S. president.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: George Burns (1896-1996), actor/comedian; Federico Fellini (1920-1993), director; DeForest Kelley (1920-1999), actor; Slim Whitman (1923-2013), singer-songwriter; Patricia Neal (1926-2010), actress; Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin (1930- ), astronaut; David Lynch (1946- ), director; Paul Stanley (1952- ), singer-songwriter; Bill Maher (1956- ), comedian/TV host; R.A. Salvatore (1959- ), author; Ozzie Guillen (1964- ), baseball player/manager; Rainn Wilson (1966- ), actor; Questlove (1971- ), musician.
TODAY'S FACT: Martin Luther King Jr. Day was celebrated as a federal holiday for the first time on this day in 1986.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1892, the first official basketball game was played in Springfield, Massachusetts. The two nine-man teams used a soccer ball and peach baskets.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Time will tell. Time is always telling. Time never stops telling." -- Questlove
TODAY'S NUMBER: 444 -- days the hostages were held in the U.S. embassy in Iran.
TODAY'S MOON: First quarter moon (Jan 20).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.