Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1898, French writer Emile Zola's editorial "J'accuse" was printed in the newspaper L'Aurore, exposing the military cover-up known as the Dreyfus Affair.
In 1910, a live performance from the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City became the first public radio broadcast.
In 1942, the Allies announced they would prosecute war criminals after World War II.
In 1990, Virginian L. Douglas Wilder became the first elected African American governor.
In 2012, the Costa Concordia cruise ship ran aground off the coast of Italy, killing 32 people.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Horatio Alger (1832-1899), author; Sophie Tucker (1884-1966), singer; Robert Stack (1919-2003), actor; Gwen Verdon (1925-2000), dancer/actress; Charles Nelson Reilly (1931-2007), actor; Julia Louis-Dreyfus (1961- ), actress; Patrick Dempsey (1966- ), actor; Shonda Rhimes (1970- ), actress/producer; Orlando Bloom (1977- ), actor; Nate Silver (1978- ), statistician; Liam Hemsworth (1990- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Emile Zola is buried in the Pantheon necropolis in Paris, along with Voltaire, Victor Hugo, Alexandre Dumas, Marie Curie, Louis Braille and other French luminaries.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1999, Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan retired from the NBA for the second time. He would return to the NBA for a third and final stint in 2001.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "If I don't poke my head out of my shell and show people who I am, all anyone will ever think I am is my shell." -- Shonda Rhimes, "Year of Yes"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 21 -- Nazi leaders who were tried at Nuremberg for war crimes following World War II.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Jan. 9) and full moon (Jan. 17).
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.