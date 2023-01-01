TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1838, Samuel F.B. Morse and Alfred Vail publicly demonstrated the telegraph for the first time.
In 1912, New Mexico was admitted as the 47th U.S. state.
In 1973, U.S. daylight saving time was implemented year-round in response to the 1973 oil crisis.
In 2021, rioters broke into the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to disrupt certification of the 2020 presidential election.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jedediah Smith (1799-1831), explorer/author; Carl Sandburg (1878-1967), poet/biographer; Kahlil Gibran (1883-1931), poet/novelist; Danny Thomas (1912-1991), actor/comedian; Loretta Young (1913-2000), actress; Lou Holtz (1937- ), football coach/sportscaster; Rowan Atkinson (1955- ), actor/comedian; Nancy Lopez (1957- ), golfer; Howie Long (1960- ), football player/broadcaster; John Singleton (1968-2019), filmmaker; Norman Reedus (1969- ), actor; Eddie Redmayne (1982- ), actor; Kate McKinnon (1984- ), actress/comedian.
TODAY'S FACT: Franklin D. Roosevelt's "Four Freedoms," declared during his State of the Union address on this day in 1941, outlined his principal goals for people "everywhere in the world": freedom of speech and worship, and freedom from want and fear.
TODAY's SPORTS: In 1994, U.S. champion figure skater Nancy Kerrigan was clubbed on the knee after a practice session on the orders of skating rival Tonya Harding's ex-husband.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Winners embrace hard work. They love the discipline of it, the trade-off they're making to win. Losers, on the other hand, see it as punishment. And that's the difference." -- Lou Holtz
TODAY'S NUMBER: $30,000 -- amount Congress appropriated in 1843 for Samuel F.B. Morse to construct the first experimental telegraph line between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore.
