TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1781, British naval forces led by Brig. Gen. Benedict Arnold captured and burned Richmond, Virginia.
In 1914, Ford Motor Co. raised basic wages from $2.40 for a nine-hour day to $5 for an eight-hour day.
In 1933, construction began on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco Bay.
In 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower announced that the U.S. would intervene militarily and economically at the request of any Middle Eastern nation in response to the spread of communism.
In 2005, the dwarf planet Eris was discovered.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: King Camp Gillette (1855-1932), safety razor inventor; George Reeves (1914-1959), actor; Jane Wyman (1917-2007), actress; Walter Mondale (1928-2021), former U.S. vice president; Alvin Ailey (1931-1989), dancer/choreographer; Robert Duvall (1931- ), actor; Umberto Eco (1932-2016), author/philosopher; Juan Carlos (1938- ), former king of Spain; Diane Keaton (1946- ), actress; Clancy Brown (1959- ), actor; Bradley Cooper (1975- ), actor; January Jones (1978- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: The safety razor was one of the first disposable products ever made.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2004, Pete Rose admitted to gambling on baseball games while serving as manager of the Cincinnati Reds.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Entering a novel is like going on a climb in the mountains: You have to learn the rhythm of respiration, acquire the pace; otherwise you stop right away." -- Umberto Eco
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1,672 -- performances in the original run of "The Wiz," an adaptation of "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," at the Majestic Theatre and the Broadway Theatre in New York City, after premiering on this day in 1975.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Dec. 29) and full moon (Jan. 6).
