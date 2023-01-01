TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1777, Revolutionary forces under the command of George Washington defeated the British at Princeton, New Jersey.
In 1947, a session of Congress was televised for the first time to viewers in three East Coast cities.
In 1959, Alaska was admitted as the 49th state.
In 1993, President George H.W. Bush and Russian President Boris Yeltsin signed the second Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START II).
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Lucretia Mott (1793-1880), abolitionist/women's rights pioneer; J.R.R. Tolkien (1892-1973), author; Victor Borge (1909-2000), comedian/pianist; Hank Stram (1923-2005), football coach; Sergio Leone (1929-1989), director; Robert Loggia (1930-2015), actor; Glen A. Larson (1937-2014), TV producer/writer; Bobby Hull (1939- ), hockey player; Victoria Principal (1950- ), actress; Cheryl Miller (1964- ), basketball player/coach; Michael Schumacher (1969- ), race car driver; Eli Manning (1981- ), football player; Florence Pugh (1996- ), actress; Greta Thunberg (2003- ), activist.
TODAY'S FACT: Alaska is the only U.S. state where all three of North America's bear species -- black, brown and polar -- live.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1983, Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Dorsett became the first player in NFL history to run 99 yards from scrimmage for a touchdown.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The most improper job of any man, even saints (who at any rate were at least unwilling to take it on), is bossing other men. Not one in a million is fit for it, and least of all those who seek the opportunity." -- J.R.R. Tolkien
TODAY'S NUMBER: 732,673 -- estimated population of the state of Alaska in 2021 -- more than triple the population of the state at the time it attained statehood.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Dec. 29) and full moon (Jan. 6).
