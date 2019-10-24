The Rotary Club of Marietta was organized and chartered in October of 1919.
Rotary was 14 years old in 1919, and Marietta was 85. Rotary had approximately 500 clubs, and Marietta had approximately 6,000 inhabitants. The Atlanta Rotary Club, RCoM's sponsor, had been organized six years earlier, and its first president, Albert S. “Bert” Adams had, by 1919, become the ninth president of Rotary International. RCoM were the 10th Rotary Club in Georgia founded by The Rotary Club of Atlanta and were Charter Number 544.
Today, Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.
From that beginning or start, followed a century of activity and service. RCoM has sponsored scout troops, youth clubs and sporting events, supported schools, charities and the underprivileged, founded Interact and Rotaract clubs and helped to charter 13 Rotary clubs in four counties.
It has sponsored over 60 Georgia Rotary students and has given abundantly in time and treasure to local, national and international projects, including ongoing support for MUST Ministries, Crutches for Africa and Polio Plus.
