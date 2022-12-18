MARIETTA – Hillgrove won its first county wrestling title in the program’s history at the Cobb County Invitational at Walton High School on Saturday.
The Hawks scored 213 points to clinch its first crown, with Lassiter (197.5) finishing runner up, defending champion Pope (171) third and Harrison (158) fourth.
“We’ve been preaching all season that this team has a chance to do something special,” Hillgrove coach Shawn Slenczka said. “We’ve put together a brutal schedule to get ready for this – preaching bonus points, preaching mental toughness, just watching them go out there and fight and battle match after match. It was awesome. It was spectacular.”
Hillgrove was boosted by three individual weight class championships – Zion Rutledge at 215, Connor Cooper at 190 and Brayden Gibson at 132 – as well as runner-up finishes at 175 (Johnathan Rathke) and 106 (Benjamin Payton).
“Those are the three we knew coming in that had a really good shot to win it, so they did what they were supposed to do,” Slenczka said. “But what really got it done were those guys stepping up in the wrestle-backs. At 175, we had a third-string kid (Rathke) who got to the finals for us and that was a huge swing in this tournament to come in as a JV kid and step into varsity and take second place for us.”
Host Walton (135) finished fifth, followed by Marietta (sixth, 104), Kell (seventh, 85), Wheeler (eighth, 76.5), North Cobb (ninth, 69.5), Campbell (10th, 56) and South Cobb (11th, 49).
Rutledge, Cooper and Gibson led the way for Hillgrove, with Rutledge pinning Wheeler’s Jullian Stevenson in 59 seconds at 215, Cooper pinning North Cobb’s James Roe in 3:15 at 190 and Gibson pinning Wheeler’s Effren Ayalla in 3:36 at 132.
Runner-up Lassiter won four individual weight classes – Riley McElligott at 120, Carter Brickley at 126, Isaac Hoshide at 113 and Samuel Gadsden at 144.
McElligott pinned Allatoona’s Luke Bullard to win at 120, while Brickley defeated Wheeler’s Joey Anaya 13-4 for the 126-pound title, Hoshidee decisioned North Cobb’s Zach Afalla 6-5 and Gadsden won a 12-9 decision over Pope’s Paul Childs to claim the crown at 144.
Pope took two weight classes, with Marc Mandt winning the 157-pound championship by pinning Lassiter’s JaCobee Connell in 3:43 and Aidan Karpinski claiming the title at 165 with an 11-0 decision over Walton’s Jake Rheaume.
Other weight class champions were Walton’s Emil Necula (150), who pinned Marietta’s Malachi Sanders in 4:40 in the finals, Sprayberry’s Josh Sanders (138), a winner by pin over Harrison’s Gavin Glenn in 5:35, Harrison’s Landon Jones, who pinned Hillgrove’s Rathke in 3:02 and Kennesaw Mountain’s Luke Berthalot (106), a winner by pin over Hillgrove’s Payton in 2:54.
