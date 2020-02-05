Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Showers and thundershowers in the morning will give way to steady rain in the afternoon. High around 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.