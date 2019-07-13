Julie Denton knew “something wasn’t right” from the first moment she held her newborn son, Cristian, 10 years ago.
Although initial assessments were good, the Kennesaw mother was uneasy.
“His palate was high-arched, and he had a lot of features and issues going on,” she said. “My husband, Trevor, and I though he was blind at first because his eyes wouldn’t track. He had no muscle tone, and he was like a spaghetti noodle when I held him. He felt like he would just fall through my arms.”
Cristian’s doctors were baffled.
“They didn’t know what Cristian’s diagnosis was, and they had to rule out of lot of things,” she said. “When he was 6 months old, I was on a mission to figure out what was wrong with him. I typed in all of his symptoms on Google and ‘Kabuki syndrome’ came up. It explained everything about him. It’s an extremely rare genetic disorder with one in 32,000 births worldwide affected,” she said.
‘Needle in Haystack’
She shared her online research with her son’s doctors.
“His pediatrician didn’t know anything about it. I asked a few specialists if they thought that’s what he had, and at first, they didn’t think so. There weren’t any tests for it back then, and they said it was like finding a needle in a haystack. We traveled to Johns Hopkins University Hospital in Baltimore when he was 3 and met with genetic specialists. They were able to confirm it,” she said. “People are starting to hear more about the syndrome and it is being recognized more and more by specialists. We go back to Johns Hopkins every year, and we’ve met nearly 50 people from all over the world with different types of the syndrome. Cristian has type 2, and at the time he was diagnosed there were 11 known cases worldwide. Doctors said it happened by chance, and although it affects boys and girls, it affects boys more severely,” she said.
Cristian, now 10, is the Denton's only child. He is nonverbal and at 60 pounds, is just learning to walk. He exhibits low muscle tone, cognitive, intellectual, vision and hearing impairments as well as skeletal abnormalities and growth delays. Many with the syndrome have heart issues and, like Cristian, exhibit behaviors similar to autism, she said. Kabuki syndrome does not shorten one’s life span, although other co-existing conditions may, according to Dr. Margaret Adam, professor of pediatrics and genetic medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine.
The syndrome was first reported in the medical literature in 1981 by Japanese physicians. The name of this disorder comes from the resemblance of its characteristic facial appearance to stage makeup used in traditional Japanese Kabuki theater, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders.
A typical day starts at 4 a.m. “though today it was 7, but that’s rare,” Denton said.
“I stopped working when he turned 2. He was staying with his grandmother until he got too heavy to lift. I’m here all the time with him now since he requires full-time care and tube feeding,” she explained.
Cristian has a certified nursing assistant two days each week and a registered nurse four hours a week.
“I’d like to have more hours for an RN to help with tube feeding. I had letters from his doctors about his medical necessity, but the state wouldn’t approve it. But we’re OK," Denton said.
Once Cristian reached 3, his weight plateaued at 25 pounds and he was at risk for "failure to thrive," she said. “We tried feeding him around the clock with bottles and purees, cereal and anything soft, but he wasn’t growing. Drinking was very hard for him, even chocolate milk or juice. When he was 5, he got his feeding tube.”
The Dentons were hopeful a tube directly into their son’s stomach would help him absorb the nutrients he needed from the liquid meals their son’s doctors recommended.
“But then he started vomiting almost immediately,” Denton recalled. “It might have been all the sugar in the food that he wasn’t used to and couldn’t tolerate.”
Denton returned to the internet for more research and found a new liquid food for tube feeding that showed promise.
“It was real food without all the additives. His doctor said try whatever will help. We did, and he stopped vomiting,” she said. “It’s pretty simple, like salmon, squash, oats -- it’s all real food in the blends. The first year he gained 18 pounds,” she said.
For breakfast and lunch, Julie prepares her son’s meals and connects the liquid-filled bag to a battery-powered pump she places in a small backpack he wears while he plays. For evening meals, Julie and her husband continue to feed him by mouth.
“Last night he had tilapia, and he also eats chopped-up salmon, smoked salmon, chicken, avocados -- he’s actually a pretty good eater now,” she said.
Still, chewing remains a challenge.
“He’s just started to learn the purpose of the molars, but hasn’t quite got that down yet, and he’s never going to chew like we do,” Trevor Denton said.
Bringing ‘happiness to this world’
“He understands everything we say to him, even though he doesn’t speak. He communicates in his own way. For the most part, we know what he’s wanting, just by his gestures and the way he brings stuff to you. If a toy needs new batteries, he’ll hand you the toy,” said Cristian's dad. “He brings so much happiness to this world.”
Since his son is usually happy, Trevor Denton said when Cristian is unhappy, it's a signal that something is wrong.
"He can’t tell us if something hurts, like an ear infection. But he’s making progress on his own terms and at his pace. We’d like to see speech or verbal communication of some kind. It’s his call,” he said.
Julie Denton said she went through cycles of grief, wishing things were different.
“And then one day it was like, ‘Ok, this is it, this is how life is going to be.’ Once we accepted it, it was easy. Your dreams change and you learn to adapt.
“We’re now at that point where our friends are doing stuff with their kids and the gap between their kids and Cristian gets wider. We’re not as involved anymore -- no more birthday parties and things like that. It used to bother me, but not so much anymore. Hopefully he’ll be able to get to an adult day care center to get him out and about. I think he’ll always be here with us, but maybe when he’s able to talk he’ll tell us, ‘I don’t want to be with y’all anymore.’ What the future holds -- I just don’t know. Our main goal is to keep him healthy and happy, and take it one day at a time,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.