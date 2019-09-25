Cumberland-based HD Supply Holdings Inc. announced its intention to separate its Facilities Maintenance and Construction & Industrial businesses into two independent publicly traded companies.
The separation is expected to be tax-free to HD Supply shareholders for U.S. tax purposes and expected to be completed by the middle of fiscal 2020.
“After years of growth, Facilities Maintenance and Construction & Industrial have achieved sufficient scale to operate as independent companies,” said Joe DeAngelo, chairman and CEO of HD Supply. “Each business is now positioned as a leader in its respective market and has the ability to enhance its competitive advantage by further differentiating its best-in-class customer service through additional focus.”
For more information, visit www.hdsupply.com.
