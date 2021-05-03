The Atlanta Hawks announced Monday plans to increase attendance for postseason play to 7,625 fans, approximately 45 percent of State Farm Arena’s full capacity.
The plan received approval by both the NBA and the Georgia Department of Public Health. The Hawks opened the 2020-21 season with no fans in attendance before increasing capacity to 1,300 fans on Jan. 26 and later increasing to 3,000 fans for the second half of the season on March 13.
At 35-30, the Hawks are currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with seven games remaining in the regular season, including six at home.
“We are excited to safely welcome more fans back to State Farm Arena for our postseason run. A significant percentage of our members, staff and fans have been vaccinated and are eager to support our team together as we appear in the postseason for the first time in four years,” Hawks' CEO Steve Koonin said in a release. “We would like to thank for our friends at Emory Healthcare, Sharecare and the Georgia Department of Public Health who advised us on the safest ways to increase capacity.”
The Hawks will offer a 500-person vaccinated fan section, in which fans with proof of vaccination can be seated without social distancing. Additional lower bowl seating will be added to the East side of the building as plexiglass will be added behind player benches and other areas throughout the building for additional safety. Masks will continue to be required for all fans inside the arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.