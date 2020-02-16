Harrison girls soccer came so close to winning state last season.
This year the Lady Hoyas will have another shot. Chances of being a contender are good with a highly experienced midfield and a seasoned goalkeeper.
Harrison’s last championship came in 2017. It also won titles in 2011 and 2014.
Harrison is putting a lot of stock into senior midfielders Averi Visage and Megan Alyward. Coach Jonathan Gross said they have great first touches, defend well and pass well. When Harrison is pressured by aggressive defenses, Gross said Visage and Alyward can bail the team out.
Sophomore midfielder Delaney Kewin can also be a factor.
“In soccer, the midfield is important because it allows us to control the game in ways that we want to,” Gross said.
With an experienced goalie, teams often don’t score a lot against them. Stout defenses and strong goalkeeper has been a staple for Harrison over the last 10-plus seasons. Sophie Dishman will take a full-time role at goal after splitting time last season with Lindsey Mathis.
There is one small concern for Harrison.
Kenzie Bonham is now playing for Middle Tennessee after scoring 19 goals for Harrison her senior season a year ago. The Lady Hoyas are still seeking out players who can finish goals, and it may take a few matches to find that replacement for Bonham.
While Harrison may not score as many this year, it is still eying another deep postseason run.
“I think that is always our expectations at Harrison,” Gross said. “It’s never easy, but we always set our sites in making deep runs in the playoffs.”
Both Lassiter and Hillgrove made it to the state quarterfinals of Class AAAAAAA, respectively, and Pope made it to the elite eight of the AAAAAA bracket.
All three are poised to make deep runs as well.
Lassiter has talent this year, but with new faces, it is still uncertain of what kind of team it wants to be. On the bright side, the Lady Trojans have senior defender Mackenzie Ellis and senior forward Maggie Higgins, and they both are capable of racking up the goals and assists.
“We have not quite yet found or know our identity,” Lassiter coach Robbie Galvin said. “Players are going to have to fill voids and step up in providing for some good minutes.”
Hillgrove brings back a strong defense led by Kendall Valdry and junior Kaya Brock. Senior Brooke Hart and junior Chichi Okoro will help with scoring and anchoring the midfield.
Midfielder Erin Carlton, now playing at Virginia Tech, will be a hard one to replace.
Like Hillgrove, Pope also returns a strong defensive unit behind senior goalkeeper Bryn Uoder and junior defender Emily Tewell. The Greyhounds will be seeking offensive production from different players after graduating their top three scorers from 2019.
