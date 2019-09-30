At worst, defending Class AAAAAA state champion Harrison will be the No. 3 seed out of Region 6AAAAAA when the fastpitch softball playoffs begin next week.
With the 6AAAAAA tournament now in progress, the Hoyas are in for what could be a long day if things go they way they want it. They’re scheduled to play River Ridge at Creekview on Wednesday. If they win, they will get right back on the field to face 2017 state champion Creekview for the region title, only the Lady Hoyas have to beat Creekview twice to win it since Creekview beat Harrison earlier in the double elimination tournament.
Right now, Harrison’s focus is on River Ridge with hopes of not having to travel once the postseason begins. The Lady Hoyas beat the Lady Knights 9-1 early in region play.
“They have a really good starting pitcher, and when she’s on, she’s tough to beat,” Harrison coach Matt Jones said of River Ridge. “Their lineup is scrappy. They put the ball in play and don’t strike out a lot. They are a tough team to defend.”
While Harrison graduated its leading hitter from last year, Georgia freshman Jaiden Fields, who hit .548 as a senior, several have stepped up to fill her role at the plate.
Grier Bruce is hitting .478 and has 22 RBIs. Sara Peterson is maintaining a .466 average with Emma Grace Walker batting .455.
Sprayberry, which has not been in the playoffs since winning state in 2001, secured the fourth seed out of 6AAAAAA.
Campbell is the lone Cobb County team that made the Region 2AAAAAAA tournament, hosted by East Coweta. Led by hitters Bella Galloway and Joy Tyrlick, the Lady Spartans are the No. 3 seed behind two-time defending Class AAAAAAA state champion East Coweta and Newnan.
Campbell will face Newnan today and would play the winner of East Coweta and Westlake.
Last season, the Lady Spartans lost to Newnan twice and beat Westlake.
“Newnan is definitely a team we are chasing pretty hard,” Campbell coach Josh Kimball said. “We’re taking things one step at a time. Newnan is one of those teams we like to catch.”
After winning its regular season subregion title, Mount Paran Christian is the No. 2 seed going into the Region 6A tournament, which is co-hosted by Mt. Paran and Trion.
The Lady Eagles, with Georgia-bound pitcher Sydney Chamblee at the helm, will host Mount Pisgah on Wednesday in the first round.
While the Lady Eagles will be one of eight playing for a region championship, their postseason seeding will be determined by the power rating system.
North Cobb Christian is the No. 8 seed and will head to Trion to face top seed Gordon Lee.
Kell’s Region 7AAAAA tournament gets underway today at Woodland-Cartersville. With Carrollton and East Paulding already securing either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed and will be playing for a region championship, the remaining teams will be playing for the third and fourth seed.
Kell will open against Cass today with the winner facing Woodland in the next round.
The Lady Longhorns has been hit with injuries this season with pitcher Mia DeAngelis being one of them. Although the tendinitis in her arm is preventing her from pitching full time, she is still doing damage at the plate with a .303 average and 25 RBIs.
Brooke Smith is hitting .385 with 27 stolen bases for Kell and Brooke Kell has 19 RBIs on the year to go with her .349 average.
