DALLAS — Harrison picked up a key win on the road, beating North Paulding 24-21 to earn its first Region victory Friday night.
Harrison (2-6, 1-1 Region 3AAAAAAA) had struggled for much of the season, while North Paulding (4-3, 0-1) entered the game with one of the top offenses in the state, having topped 40 points per game and never scoring fewer than 35 in any game thus far.
Despite the big numbers being put up by North Paulding, Harrison’s defense was not fazed, and the Hoyas stood tall, grounding the Wolfpack offense ground to a halt for most of the game.
Harrison allowed only 211 yards of offense in the game, with most of those coming late in the game, and it shut out North Paulding in the first half. The Hoyas sacked quarterback Boone Anderson five times over the course of the game, while Harrison’s Tyler Wells picked off Anderson in the fourth quarter to all but ice the game away.
Harrison coach Josh Cassidy spoke on the keys to the defense’s success.
“I would say it’s built on trust,” Cassidy said. “Those players trusting in those coaches, and those players trusting in one another.”
The Hoyas opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 37-yard field goal by Rudolph Gleason on the first drive of the game. North Paulding had a chance to answer with a field goal of its own, but the kick swung left and hit the left upright.
Harrison later scored the game’s first touchdown with an 11-yard pass from Braylan Ford to Amari Watson to put the Hoyas up by 10.
Going into the second half, big momentum changes were needed for North Paulding to get back into the game, and that is what happened. The Wolfpack got an interception on Harrison’s first drive of the half and later cashed in the possession with a touchdown run by Jaylen Poe.
However, Harrison immediately answered with a score of its own on a 53-yard touchdown pass from Ford to Brady Kluse to put the Hoyas back up by 10.
Entering the fourth quarter, the score sat at 17-7. Needing points urgently, North Paulding marched down the field to score once more with a rushing touchdown from Poe, his second of the night.
Despite getting the ball back after a Harrison punt, North Paulding’s attempted drive to take the lead was cut short immediately by Wells’ interception on the first play.
Harrison scored a touchdown just three plays later on a pass to Watson from 3 yards out.
North Paulding did manage to put together a solid final drive, which was capped off with a touchdown to Brayden Autenreith. However, it took all of the remaining time of the game and Harrison walked away with a 24-21 victory.
