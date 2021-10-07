Game: Sprayberry (2-2, 2-1) at Lassiter (2-4, 2-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Sprayberry 49, Lassiter 9
All-time series: Lassiter leads 21-10
Prediction: Sprayberry 28, Lassiter 20
Lassiter quarterback Bryson Harrison is not the same quarterback he was a year ago.
His numbers this season proves it.
He is already closing in on 1,000 passing yards for the Trojans. He’s already at 941 with five touchdowns. Last season, he threw for just 515.
He could pass the 1,000-yard mark when the Trojans host east Cobb neighbor Sprayberry on Friday in a Region 6AAAAAA game.
Lassiter switching from triple option to a spread offense has helped Harrison’s development. He’s also put on 25 pounds of muscle.
“He’s progressed form last year to this year.” Lassiter coach Sean Thom said. “Since we’ve went from the triple last year to spreading it out, he’s gotten more opportunities. He’s done a good job. He’s continuing to develop and progress in his fundamentals.”
Harrison’s best performance as a passer came against Lambert earlier this season where he threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns in a 54-21 loss to the Longhorns.
He also shined in Lassiter’s 27-21 region win over Wheeler that still has the Trojans in contention. Harrison threw for 133 yards and two touchdowns with both coming in the first half.
He completed a 46-yarder to Danny Curran to put Lassiter on the board lated connected to Cullen Harris for a 7-yard score late in the second quarter to take a 21-14 lead.
“In my opinion, he’s a Division I football player,” Thom said. “He’s doing a better job reading defenses and look forward to another offseason where he can continue to get stronger.”
Harrison and the Trojans will be facing a Sprayberry team that is less experienced than the playoff team it was a year ago, but the Yellow Jackets are still a threat behind returning running back Isaiah Abbey.
He rushed for 224 and five touchdowns en route to a 43-27 win over Osborne. He also had a 274-yard effort and three touchdowns in a 40-0 shutout over Wheeler.
