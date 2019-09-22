The Harrison boys cross country team totaled 129 points to win the Wingfoot XC Classic in Cartersville over the weekend, beating second place Pope by more than 60 points.
Sully Shelton finished second overall for Harrison with a time of 15 minutes, 13.70 seconds. The rest of the Hoyas were spread out with Noah Connelly clocking in at 15:55 to finish 21st. Kaden McVey was 35th in 16:13.30. Mark Ravenscraft was 47th in 16:29.70.
For Pope, Cole Heron was fifth (15:30.40), KC Heron was 16th (15:49.20) and William Brown was 22nd in 15:59.30.
Walton was fifth overall behind COnnor Old, who finished fifth in 15:38.40.
