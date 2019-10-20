The Harrison boys dominated the Region 6AAAAAA Saturday at Allatoona Creek Park by placing six of its runners in the top seven, beating second place Allatoona by nearly 60 points.
Sully Shelton won individually for the Hoyas with a time of 16 minutes, 18.57 seconds.
Kaden McVey (16:26.66), Noah Connelly (16:28.20), Matthew Wyman (16:40.65) and Brian Boyle (16:47.94) rounded out the top five.
Allatoona’s Gabe Bowman (16:51.19) was sandwiched between the Harrison runners, finishing sixth in 16:51.19. Harrison’s Mark Ravenscraft (17:01.08)and James Boyle (17:01.83) taking seventh and eighth, respectively.
For Allatoona, Carter Windham (17:24.20), Ethan Shepherd (17:25.63) and Isaac Hohl (17:34.60) took 14th, 15th and 16th, respectively, to help the Buccaneers secure second place.
The Creekview and River Ridge boys also qualified for state by taking third and fourth.
The girls meet was much closer with Allatoona edging Harrison by five points.
The Lady Buccaneers got a boost by placing three of their runners in the top five with Kelsey Grass leading the way at second with a time of 19:25.97. Marianna Bechtold (19:47.01) was fourth and Abby Hohl (19:55.16) finished fifth. Maggie Saleeby’s 11th place showing in 20:14.43 also contributed to Allatoona’s final score.
“It’s been great. We haven’t won a region title since 2014,” Allatoona coach Patrick Parsons said. “We have five freshmen on the team, one sophomore and one junior and they’re blessed with talent. The next few years, we’re looking forward to it.”
Anna Windom led the Lady Hoyas by taking third in 19:44.08 and was the only Harrison to finish in the top five. Allison Baker (20:10.97) took seventh, Emma Carroll (20:12.18) was ninth and Kate Curtis (20:12.52) finished 10th.
Harrison’s top runner Riley Perlakowski did not participate in the meet.
Creekview took third, led by individual winner McKena Gates, who clocked in at 18:38.78, and River Ridge ended up fourth.
Volleyball
Lassiter 3, East Coweta 0: Lassiter won 25-15, 25-20, 25-9 in the first round and gets to return home for the second round Tuesday where it will host Collins Hill.
Anna Muetterties had five aces in the first set alone and she opened the match with a 10-point service run.
Claire Parsons finished with 10 kills, seven aces, five blocks and five digs for the Lady Trojans. Kate Kudlac tacked on 13 kills and two blocks. Rebecca Watkins had 11 digs and 26 assists.
Pope 3, Douglas County 0: The Lady Greyhounds cruised through their opening match with a 25-12, 25-15, 25-7 win over Douglas County.
Pope will play at Lee County on Wednesday in the second round.
Ayanna Rodgers had 9 kills. Zeren Yesilova had 12 digs. Adair Hutchinson had three aces.
Hillgrove 3, Lowndes 0: Hillgrove routed Lowndes 25-13, 25-12, 25-9 in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament 11 kills, four blocks and six aces from Chelci Banks.
Morgan Jackson added 25 assists and seven digs for the Lady Hawks (17-19). Heaven Varner tacked on six digs, two blocks and two aces. Lauren Jackson had 11 digs and two aces. Cadence Spilotros ended up with six kills.
Hillgrove will play at Lambert on Tuesday in the second round.
Kell 3, Arabia Mountain 0: The second set was a grind, but the Lady Longhorns pulled through and defeated Arabia Mountain in straight sets, 25-9, 26-24, 25-17, in the first round of the Class AAAAA state tournament.
Madison Page led Kell (33-15) with nine kills and three blocks. Claire Terwiliger added eight kills. Lindsey Miligan recorded 23 assists, Liora McElvaney three aces and Jennie White and Jessica Holmes ended up with nine digs each.
Kell gets to come home Tuesday to host Fayette County in the second round.
Mount Paran Christian 3, Prince Avenue Christian 0: The Lady Eagles had little resistance in beating Prince Avenue 25-7, 25-9, 25-16 in the opening round of the Class AA/A private school state tournament.
Beth Bowman had nine kills for Mount Paran (29-14), and Kara Dunn added seven. Paige Armstrong dished out 19 assists, eight digs and four aces. Renee’ Dockins had 12 digs and four aces, and Amelia Pulley also had four aces to go with six digs.
Mount Paran will play at Brookstone in the second round Tuesday.
North Cobb 3, Tift County 0: North Cobb cruised to a 25-9, 25-10, 25-12 victory over Tift County in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament.
Chris Pratcher led North Cobb in kills with 11, and Kayla Johnson added seven along with seven aces and 13 assists. Nicole Tran had 11 digs, and Laila Hixon had 15 assists.
North Cobb is at Brookwood on Tuesday.
