It’s the time of year where you can become anything you want.
Halloween is fast approaching, and for generations of trick-or-treaters, partiers and cosplayers, Eddie’s Trick Shop on Marietta Square has been the go-to spot for costumes.
The novelty shop first opened on the Marietta Square in 1978 in the spot now occupied by the Australian Bakery. It moved twice before settling on its current spot between the bakery and Taqueria Tsunami, where it has been for over 25 years.
Year-round, the store sells all manner of magic tricks and gags running the gamut from card and coin tricks to juggling balls, trick top hats and flowers that bloom from a magic wand. But every Halloween, the focus is on the store’s extensive collection of costumes.
Stork clerk Ben Jeskey said creepy clowns are having a moment this Halloween, especially Stephen King’s Pennywise and Batman’s perennial enemy, the Joker.
But one of the best parts of his job is helping customers with off-the-wall costume ideas, he said. One of his recent favorites was someone who came in wanting to build a “Dolly Llama” costume incorporating features of Dolly Parton, a llama and the Dalai Lama.
“A lot of people have unique ideas when it comes to their Halloween costumes, so being able to help out with that is really one of the major parts of the job. … Most people come to us with a fresh set of ideas that we can piece together with what we have here,” he said.
On Monday afternoon, Jeskey was helping Powder Springs retirees Wynn and Sophie Kimble put together costumes of Gomez and Morticia Addams of “The Addams Family.” The two will spend Halloween visiting their daughter and grandchildren in Riverdale, Maryland.
“We have our two little grandchildren, they’re going to be Wednesday and Pugsley, our au pair is going to be Cousin It, and I think we have a Lurch, so we’re slowly building the whole family,” said Sophie Kimble as she tried on a black wig.
“When we’re trick-or-treating, we’ll have a recording of the music we’ll take to the door,” added Wynn Kimble, snapping his fingers twice in time with the famous theme song.
Sophie Kimble laughed.
“That’s what makes Halloween so much fun,” she said. “It’s silly, but it gives people a chance to let loose with their imagination. We’re looking forward to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.