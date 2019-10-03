Pace’s volleyball team has rounded into form and is ready to seek its third consecutive Class 3A state championship. Leading the effort is junior setter Kalissa Greene, who leads the team with 708 assists, is second in digs (155) and blocks (54) and has 82 kills and 31 aces through Oct. 2.
“Kalissa has established herself as one of the best setters in the country in my opinion,” Knights coach Anna Bush said. “She is the catalyst of our offense and never comes off the court. Her blocking skills have improved dramatically since last fall.”
In 2018 Greene was named all-state and Co-Player of the Year (an honor she shared with Westminster’s Mary Emily Morgan) in 3A by the Georgia Volleyball Coaches Association.
Greene had a team-high 25 assists and seven aces in Pace’s 2-1 win over St. Pius X Sept. 28. She followed it up with a team-high 21 assists, seven digs and six kills in the Knights’ 2-1 victory against Ravenwood the same day.
“We’re doing pretty good and received consistent play from our middle players,” Greene said. “We have a good team dynamic. I try to have a positive attitude and high energy during every point of the match to help lead the team. I try to help my team get points through setting the ball consistently. I try to mix the serves up.”
Greene began playing volleyball at age 10 with the A5 Volleyball club team, inspired by her older sister Kerrie.
“I used to watch Kerrie play volleyball and always wanted to try it,” Greene said. “I have a passion for the sport. You get to control the game as a setter and have a large impact. Playing volleyball year-round with A5 has really helped me. We practice four times a week during the club season, so we’re always improving.”
While Kerrie attended high school at Westminster, Kalissa chose an alternative route and began attending Pace in the ninth grade.
“I wanted to change it up and do my own path,” she said. “Everyone has been really supportive. Pace has a good balance between sports and academics, and the teachers are always available to help you. Our coaching staff and practices are always good.”
Greene has found success off the court as well at Pace as the online editor/website manager for the school’s newspaper, The Knightly News. She’s also a Pace Ambassador and a member of the Girls Who Code organization. Greene is also on the usher board at St. James United Methodist Church.
The daughter of Kerry and Lisa Greene has an “A” average. She lists Advanced Placement (AP) calculus, AP computer science and AP literature as her favorite subjects.
Pace returns to action Oct. 9 at the Area 4AAA Tournament before the start of the Class 3A state tournament Oct. 19.
“We’ll have to work on our connections especially receiving serves and running our plays to get the ball to our hitters,” Greene said.
