Cobb County and the Cobb Chamber staff are hosting a webinar series to educate business owners on the Small Business Relief Grant application process and eligibility requirements.
Webinars continue this week and feature Cobb commissioners. Attendees will be able to ask questions about the small business grant process. Each webinar is an hour and free to attend.
The schedule is:
- Wednesday at 10 a.m. with District Three Commissioner JoAnn Birrell. To register, visit https://www.cobbchamber.org/events/Small-Business-Grants-Discussion-with-Cobb-Commissioner-JoAnn-Birrell-District-3-9544/details.
- Friday at 3 p.m. with District One Commissioner Keli Gambrill. To register, visit https://www.cobbchamber.org/events/Small-Business-Grants-Discussion-with-Cobb-Commissioner-Keli-Gambrill-District-1-9545/details.
For more information, contact Jinnie Christensen at jchristensen@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2357.
Small business grant applications are open at selectcobb.com/grants through Aug. 21 at 5 p.m.
