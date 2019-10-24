BY THE GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF GEORGIA
A COMMENDATION
WHEREAS The Rotary Club of Marietta was organized and chartered on October 23, 1919, in Marietta, Georgia, as Charter Number 544, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Atlanta. It is part of the world's first and one of the largest non-profit service organizations; and
WHEREAS There are over 1.2 million Rotary club members worldwide. These members are comprised of professional and business leaders in over 35,000 clubs in more than 165 countries; and
WHEREAS The Rotary Club of Marietta has thrived over the past 100 years with ninety-four current members, thirteen honorary members, and having chartered twelve other Rotary Clubs in the metro Atlanta and Cobb County areas. It has also inducted more than 480 Paul Harris Society Fellows; and
WHEREAS The Rotary motto "Service Above Self" inspires members to provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards, and promote good will and peace in the word; and
WHEREAS The Rotary Club of Marietta has been a beacon of goodwill and stewardship and has read to more than 100,000 second graders through it's Marietta Reads Program, mentored the next generation, hosted more than sixty-nine international exchange students from around the World, offered numerous scholarship opportunities, and help feed those in need through partnerships with local charitable organizations; and
WHEREAS The Rotary Club of Marietta has focused on the End Polio Campaign in partnership with the Bill Gates Foundation, advocated for clean water and literacy worldwide, and has provided medical supplies, health care, food production, job training and education to millions in need; and
WHEREAS The Rotary Club of Marietta has dedicated its 100th year service community project literacy by giving each he parents of each child born at WellStar Kennestone Hospital a pamphlet and book on the importance of literacy;
I BRIAN KEMP, Governor or the State of Georgia, do hereby commend
THE ROTARY CLUB OF MARIETTA ON THEIR ANNIVERSARY
In witness whereof, I hereunto set my hand and caused the Seal of the Executive Department to be affixed this 10th day of October in the year of our Lord, Two Thousand and Nineteen.
Brian Kemp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.