Marietta-based Good Mews announced that over 80 animal shelters and rescue organizations across the U.S. have joined forces to create the National House Pawty.
The live-streamed fundraiser will take place on Facebook on Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. It will feature a variety of entertainment ranging from interactive games to celebrity and athlete cameos to live music performances.
For more information, visit https://housepawty.mightycause.com/event/Housepawty#page-tabs.
