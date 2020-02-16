Allatoona Lady Buccaneers
Coach: William Perry, 12th season
Last year: 9-10 overall, 6-2 in Region 6AAAAAA, first round Class AAAAAA state tournament.
Key players: M Kayla Boggess (Sr.), M Lindsey Shipp (Sr.), F Sarah Van Vurst (Sr.), M Kate Davalos (Sr.).
Key losses: M Katey Derkey (North Georgia), F Erin Miller (Kennesaw State), D Anna Fix.
Outlook: Allatoona will be a young team with many new players expecting to play major roles. Still, the Lady Buccaneers will be strong on the back line.
Harrison Lady Hoyas
Coach: Jonathan Gross, second season
Last year: 17-4-1, 8-0 in Region 6AAAAAA, Class AAAAAA state runner-up.
Key players: M Averi Visage, M Megan Alyward (Sr.), D Alexis Scarpinato (Sr.), M Delaney Kewin (So.).
Key losses: Taylor Boyle, Hannah Becker, Kenzie Bonham.
Outlook: Harrison boasts a solid midfield along with experienced goalkeepers, which should help the Lady Hoyas have another productive year. They just have to find solid wing players to replace Bonham and consistent backs to replace Boyle and Becker.
Hillgrove Lady Hawks
Coaches: Shannon Center, 14th season; Jordan Ivey, first season
Last year: 16-4-1 overall, 10-0 in Region 3AAAAAAA, Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals.
Key players: F/M Brooke Hart (Sr.), D Kendall Valdry (Sr.), M Chichi Okoro (Jr.), M Victoria Shanahan (Jr.), D Kaya Brock (Jr.), M Kaleigh O’Quinn Fr.), F/M Juliet Najjar (Fr.).
Key losses: F/M Erin Carleton (Virginia Tech), F Amaya Evans (Mercer), D Madison Hall, GK Lindsay Bell.
Outlook: Possession will be a strength for Hillgrove once the older and younger players get acclimated. After losing most of their forwards from last year, the Lady Hawks will need a few of the younger players to step up and score goals.
Kennesaw Mountain Lady Mustangs
Coach: Kevin Williams, Third season
Last year: 13-6 overall, 8-2 in Region 3AAAAAAA, second round Class AAAAAAA state tournament.
Key players: D Aayanna Minott (Sr.), M Sophie Schweizer (Sr.), F Ashley Burns (Sr.), D Kyra Pfeifer (Sr.), M Ava Woityra (Sr.), GK RIan May (Sr.), M Kendall Colenbaugh (Sr.).
Key losses: D Savannah Placie (Piedmont International), F Paige Casella, D Karah Nance, F Abby Neal.
Outlook: The Lady Mustangs have a strong group of seniors who bring experience in all areas of the field. If they can jell in time for region play with new starters in the lineup, they should have another strong season.
Lassiter Lady Trojans
Coach: Robbie Galvin, 10th season
Last year: 17-2-1 overall, 5-0 in Region 4AAAAAAA, Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals
Key players: D Mackenzie Ellis (Sr.), F Maddy Higgins (Sr.), GH Trinity Veras (Sr.).
Key losses: M Hal Hershfelt (Clemson), F Karsen Brantley (Berry), D Kate Richardson (Georgia College and State), GK Courtney Link (Middle Georgia), M Lauren Thompson (injury).
Outlook: Higgins and Ellis both return and should make a great goals-and-assists tandem. However, it is too early in the season for the Lady Trojans to know their true strengths due to having new faces on the roster. Still, they expect to be a threat in region and in the playoffs.
Marietta Lady Blue Devils
Coach: Thomas Buresi, second season
Last year: 8-10 overall, 2-8 in Region 3AAAAAAA
Key players: M Libbie Weiner, GK Lara Couch, D Alizee Buresi.
Key losses: M Rafaella Abbud (Kennesaw State), D Emily Hall.
Outlook: Marietta is a strong defensive team. Just like a year ago, the Blue Devils will be a difficult team to score against. However, Marietta will have to score goals in order to win.
McEachern Lady Indians
Coach: Lidy Nix, Second season
Last year: 2-8 in REgion 3AAAAAAA
Key players: F Cecilia Martinez (Jr.), D Celeste Martinez (Jr.), D Michelle Hernandez (Sr.), D Jordyn Miller-Ray.
Key losses: GK Micah DeMar, Jhenesis Ellerbe (Young Harris).
Outlook: McEachern has a strong corps of defenders and a promising goal scorer, which should help the Lady Indians improve. The one concern for McEachern is seeking a starting goalkeeper to replace DeMar.
Mount Paran Christian Lady Eagles
Coach: Gabby Muncy, Third season
Last year: 9-7 overall, 3-1 in Area 5A, first round Class A private school state tournament.
Key players: F Ashley Brown (Sr.), M Ella Akins (So.), GK Hannah Fitzgibbons.
Key losses: M Morgan Atencio, D Katelyn Sbavati.
Outlook: The Lady Eagles expect to be strong offensively this season and team chemistry appears to be strong. Without much depth on the roster, they can’t afford injuries.
North Cobb Lady Warriors
Coach: Justin Buckles
Key players: M Alyssa Wheeler, M Emily Labus, D Kenna Armitage, GK Reagan Schooler.
Key losses: D Julia Snyder (Oglethorpe), Hannah Schooler.
Outlook: North Cobb will be strong up front this season and its success will largely come down to how well the Lady Warriors perform in the midfield.
North Cobb Christian Lady Eagles
Coaches: Carrie Peterson, Chad Nunnally, Second season
Last year: 8-5 overall
Key players: M Macie Rainwater (Jr.), M Molly Wooldridge (Jr.), M Ocatavia Nunnally (Jr.), D Chloe Clark (Fr.), D Rileigh Pruitt (Fr.).
Key losses: None
Outlook: North Cobb Christian is looking to build off its success of last year with a sound junior class and strong defensive players.
Pope Greyhounds
Coach: Heath Green, Fifth season
Last year: 10-10-1, 6-2 in Region 7AAAAA, Class AAAAAA state quarterfinals
Key players: GK Bryn Yoder (Sr.), D Emily Tewell (Jr.), M Natalie Aluisy (Jr.), D Allison Gentry (Jr.), D Taylor Oubs (So.), D Ashlinn Laverty (So.), M Rebecca Borel (So.).
Key losses: M Abbey Woods, F/M Carolina Tully (Troy), F Nicole Icen (Mercer).
Outlook: Returning its entire back line and goalkeeper will help the Lady Greyhounds this year, and they are also experienced in the midfield. Pope will also have to find a way to be an offensive threat after graduating its top three scorers from last season.
South Cobb Lady Eagles
Coach: Mandrell Perryman, First season
Last year: 2-14 overall, 0-8 in Region 6AAAAAA.
Key players: F Kendall Soltys (Sr.), M Emily Reyes (Sr.), M Litzy Umana (Sr.), M/D Romina Ampudia (So.), D Dzejlana Cerimagic (Jr.), GK Melisa Ortiz (Jr.).
Key losses: None
Outlook: South Cobb will rely on its defensive players in moving forward this season. Soltys can be relied on to score goals. The Lady Eagles will also have to depend on new players to succeed.
Walker Lady Wolverines
Coach: Jamie Rubens, Seventh season
Last year: 7-8-2 overall, 4-0 in Area 6A
Key players: GK LA Atkins (Sr.), M Sydney Arkoette (Sr.), D Ally Carey (Jr.), D/M Mackenzie Lang (Jr.), D/M Olivia Hall (So.), M Sarah Thornton (Fr.).
Key losses: D Grace Yankus, D Shelby Kraal, M Peyton Ware, M Brittany Brownlee, M/F Ivy Cole.
Outlook: Walker should be strong defensively this season as well as be competitive. The Lady Wolverines will have to overcome some inexperience and lack of depth.
Walton Lady Raiders
Coach: Megan Tymchuk, First season
Last year: 9-5-2 overall, 3-1 in Region 4AAAAAAA, second round Class AAAAAAA state tournament.
Key players: D Anna Jarkins (Jr.), D Ryleigh Jenkins (Sr.), D Lindsay Jenson (Jr.), M Izzie Paden (Jr.), F McKensey Kaseta (Jr.), GK Laila Allen (Jr.).
Key losses: M Hannah Casey (Davidson).
Outlook: Walton continues to have a strong back line year after year. The Lady Raiders will be young up front, but also talented. While things are looking up for Walton, the Lady Raiders are hoping to establish continuity. They are on their fourth head coach in four years.
Whitefield Academy Lady Wolfpack
Coach: Ann Barnett, second season
Last year: 7-7 overall, 7-2 in Area 6A, first round Class A private school state tournament.
Key players: D Caroline Browne (Sr.), F A’liyah Warrick (Fr.).
Key losses: None
Outlook: The Lady Wolfpack have a talented group of freshmen and should have little difficulty scoring goals this season. Whitefield also has a variety of players recovering from injuries and it may take a few games for the team to get into top form.
