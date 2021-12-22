If there were any takeaways from the 2021 cross country season, it is that the Marietta girls program is alive and well.
The Lady Blue Devils won their fourth state championship in the five years, marking the 10th title for Cobb County in the highest classification since 2000.
Marietta's strong season was based in its consistency.
Led by Kristal McQueen, Maddie Jones and Nora Hart, the Lady Blue Devils showed they were primed for another state title when they won the Region 3AAAAAAA championship. McQueen finished second with a time of 18 minutes, 41.94 seconds, Jones was fourth (19:00.48) and Hart was eighth (19:33.78).
With the guidance and direction of coach Jack Coleman, Marietta continued its dominance by winning the state championship in Carrollton, outlasting region rivals Harrison and Hillgrove, which finished second and third, respectively.
The team title came despite McQueen being the only Marietta runner to finish in the top 10 at state, running 19:52.45 to finish ninth.
Coleman has been the leading force for the Lady Blue Devils' success for the last decade-and-a-half, and for his team’s efforts, he is the 2021 Cobb County Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year, as voted on by his peers.
“I think it is a testament to the work of the athletes,” Coleman said. “I’m very fortunate because the coaches don't have to run any races. I’m just fortunate to have these athletes to work with that allow us to be a successful team.”
The road to the podium was not easy. It required Marietta to push through obstacles including graduating a strong class of seniors in Besty Gordon, Hattie Rydinsky and Macie Pfeuffer who were key members of the three previous championships.
However Coleman always has a plan as he works with the up-and-coming runners in seventh and eighth grade. Knowing new runners were coming in made it easier for them to buy into the message and goals of the program.
“We had a great offseason which was made easier as we transitioned into the start of the season,” Coleman said. “They were very motivated and came into work out every day. Marietta’s in a competitive region, so we couldn’t focus solely on our success from last season. We just had to practice and focus on building something new as a team.”
In addition to the four state titles and the 2021 region championship, Coleman’s squads have earned three area championships and seven Cobb County championships.
Coleman said that the team will enjoy what it accomplished this year, but the runners' main focus is improving themselves to continue their success.
“I think that the girls enjoy their time together,” Coleman said. “I think that helps when there is someone that may not be feeling as well, and there is always a teammate right there to pick them up and be a friend. I always say any of these awards I get is because of the kids. They are who are showing up and putting all the work in, and I wouldn’t be a very good coach without them."
