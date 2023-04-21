Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith could be viewed as the defensive version of Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker heading into next Thursday's start of the NFL draft.
Both first-round projections had their final college seasons cut short due to injuries but have drawn rave reviews throughout the draft's interview process.
Of course, the biggest difference was that Smith was able to participate at the NFL combine and ran the 40-yard dash in a scorching 4.39 seconds.
Smith, who was measured at 6-foot-2 and 238 pounds in Indianapolis, had the opportunity to leave Georgia early after a 2021 season that contained 53 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He chose to return and had racked up seven sacks in eight games last year before suffering a torn pectoral muscle in late October during the 42-20 thumping of Florida in Jacksonville.
"I live life with no regret, and if I had the opportunity to do it again, I would do exactly what I did," Smith said. "You just can't live in the past. I made my decision, and I have lived with it. I'm happy I came back, because we won a second national championship."
The Bulldogs set an NFL draft record last spring with five defensive players — linemen Travon Walker, Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt, linebacker Quay Walker and safety Lewis Cine — going in the first round. Smith was not a projected first-rounder last year, so his decision to return will benefit him financially.
In two mock drafts posted this week, Smith has been pegged by NFL.com to go eighth overall to the Atlanta Falcons and by Pro Football Focus to go 11th to the Tennessee Titans.
"He's going to make an organization better, and he's going to make a community better," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said earlier this month. "He's a very bright individual, has a huge personality and is a hard worker. That's why they draft guys like this in the first round. You look for the pitfalls, and with Nolan Smith, you're not going to find many, because his character stands out.
"He's fun to be around, and I already miss him. You would walk in the team meeting room, and he would be sitting up front smiling."
Those comments by Smart could easily substitute the praise Tennessee coach Josh Heupel has for Hooker, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that those two players are already representing SIXSTAR Pro Nutrition, which helps connect athletes with philanthropy to help feed underprivileged communities.
Before Smith was the nation's No. 1 prospect in the 2019 signing class out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, he was raised in Savannah.
"Growing up, there were a lot of people in my neighborhood who had food insecurities," Smith said. "When COVID happened, those insecurities went through the roof. Several people I knew had to turn to food banks and to different community programs to put food on their table. I was one of those kids who went to a free lunch, and it's something you shouldn't be ashamed of.
"I just wanted to help and let people know that it is a problem and to try to get people to eat."
Georgia's 27-13 win over Hooker's Volunteers last November was the highest-ranked matchup in Sanford Stadium history, but it was also the first game Smith had to miss.
"We joke about it," Smith said. "Hendon told me at the combine that he was a little excited that I wasn't going to be playing in that game. We had a good game the last time we went to Tennessee.
"It's always a fight with Tennessee and Georgia."
After undergoing surgery, Smith continued to train at Georgia and began turning his attention to the draft. When the Bulldogs traveled out to California for their 65-7 obliteration of TCU in the national championship contest, Smith went with them and worked out as the team was practicing.
While Smith was going through preparations for the biggest audition of his career, he had to deal with the January loss of a former teammate, offensive lineman Devin Willock. Smith said he found out about the auto accident that also claimed the life of Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy through Twitter.
Smith quickly stated, "That is 100%," when asked whether Willock's memory has served as motivation in the weeks since.
"We have little sayings," he said, "and one of them is, 'Do it for Dev.' Anytime I think about me getting tired, I think about how Dev was always there to pick you up or there to make you smile."
Smith was hailed as the star of the combine with his 4.39 time, but he said that moment doesn't compare to anything that happened on the field at Georgia. He declined the opportunity to attend the draft in Kansas City, putting family members first.
"I'm going to watch at home," Smith said. "I just wanted to be around the ones who I care about. I also know my grandmother and grandfather aren't getting on any plane — they're really old school — so I just wanted them to be there and see that as well."
