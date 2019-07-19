Editor’s Note: The Sunday, July 20, 1969, paper reported that three Air Force officers from Georgia played key roles in the Apollo 11 moon launch.
Capt. Robert M. Edwards of Buchanan, the brother of Mrs. Harold Daugherty of Austell, was an aeronautical engineer.
He was among 150 select officers assigned to duty with NASA at the spacecraft center in Houston. He worked primarily on the atmospheric reentry phase of the historic flight.
The other two Georgians assigned to duty at Houston were Capt. Chester A. Lowe Jr. of Macon and 1st Lt. Nathan J. Adams Jr. of Valdosta.
Lowe helped with the coordination between ground crews and three astronauts during the mission.
Adams, also an aeronautical engineer, provided technical assistance in the guidance and navigational control phase of the space flight.
