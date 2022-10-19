Oct 1, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) is sacked by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nolan Smith (4) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia outside linebacker Nolan Smith (4) during the Bulldogs 42-10 win over Auburn in a game played October 8, 2022, at Sanford Stadium at the University of Georgia in Athens, GA. Photo credit Perry McIntyre.
Denny Medley
Georgia is entering its bye week with a 7-0 record, one of just three undefeated teams remaining in the Southeastern Conference.
Despite that, the team is focused on improving and fixing any remaining problems with the roster.
One such issue is pressuring the opposing quarterback. Georgia has the lowest sack total in the conference, something linebacker Nolan Smith mentioned as a point of emphasis for the defensive line.
“We just keep working, week in and week out,” Smith said. “Just trying to affect the quarterback. If we can’t sack them, then affect them. If you can’t affect them, then we don’t need to be out there.”
The offense has room for growth as well. The team scored on each of its first seven drives into the opponent’s red zone, though it hasn’t been able to keep up that streak of consistency.
Offensive lineman Warren McClendon singled out red zone scoring as one area where the offense wants to get better.
“We definitely had our struggles,” McClendon said. “A lot of penalties were messing us up, we weren’t scoring in the red zone. So we had to get back to work and figure out that stuff, and then just little mistakes that we were messing up on that was preventing us from having those huge plays.”
Looking ahead to Florida
The Georgia-Florida rivalry game has been held in Jacksonville since 1933, with the exception of a brief stretch in the 1990s in which the stadium was being renovated.
Coach Kirby Smart hasn’t minced words regarding his feelings on Jacksonville; he’d rather have the game be relocated, as it conflicts with his ability to recruit prospects. Still, he did acknowledge that there are benefits to each perspective in the debate.
“I firmly believe that we'll be able to sign better players by having it as a home-and-home because we'll have more opportunities to get them to campus,” Smart said. “But I also think there's a financial factor that factors into that, with having the game there, and being able to make more money for the university, possibly, there.”
To the players, the game is less controversial. It’s a tradition, it’s a rivalry game and it’s the epitome of good, old-fashioned college football. Smith described the game as part of his childhood, something that he grew up alongside.
“It’s exciting for me just because it’s a game that I always watched all my life,” Smith said. “I’m a kid from Savannah and I used to go to Jacksonville to go to camps with my mom, and I just get really excited to play in that game.”
Printed with permission from The Red & Black independent student media organization based in Athens.
