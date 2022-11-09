For the Georgia women’s basketball team, Monday’s season opening 78-61 win over Coastal Carolina showed that new and inexperienced don’t always go hand-in-hand.
Eleven players suited up for their debuts as Lady Bulldogs, under the direction of first-year Georgia coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson. Abrahamson-Henderson, who is now in her 18th year as a head coach, was fresh off of leading UCF to its first NCAA Tournament win in program history when she accepted the job at Georgia in March.
For fifth-year senior Diamond Battles, the 2022 American Athletic Conference Player of the Year at UCF, the decision to follow Abrahamson-Henderson to Athens was not a hard one to make.
“It was a no-brainer,” Battles said after the game. “Those coaches that I have been with for four years, the whole coaching staff, all of my love goes to them. I didn’t want to change that and go to something new for one year.”
Battles scored 13 points for the Bulldogs, playing alongside fellow UCF transfer in forward Brittney Smith, who added 12.
There is no player on the roster for Georgia with more big game experience than fifth-year senior guard Audrey Warren, who tallied eight points in the season opener. Warren spent the last four seasons at Texas, where she helped the Longhorns reach the Elite Eight stage in the last two NCAA Tournaments.
Abrahamson-Henderson spoke about how today’s format of the transfer portal can help to combat the growing pains that would usually occur with transitions like she and her players made during the offseason.
“Getting a new job, if you can bring in your culture kids, the type of kids who play the type of style you like to play, it is very beneficial,” Abrahamson-Henderson said.
The Lady Bulldogs will look to continue utilizing their new pieces Thursday as they host Alabama State in Stegeman Coliseum.
Printed with permission from The Red & Black independent student media organization based in Athens.
