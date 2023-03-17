The 10th-seeded Georgia women defeated seventh-seeded Florida State 66-54 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Iowa City, Iowa.
The win marked the Lady Bulldogs' first victory against a Power Five opponent in the tournament since 2013, when then-coach Andy Landers led the team to a win against Stanford in what was also the program's last Sweet 16 appearance.
On Friday, it was one of Landers' former players -- Katie Abrahamson-Henderson -- at the helm of the NCAA Tournament win, in her first season guiding her alma mater.
Georgia (22-11) will face the either second-seeded Iowa or 15th-seeded Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday in the second round.
Diamond Battles led Georgia (22-11) in scoring with 21 points, while Javyn Nicholson worked in the paint, grabbing 13 rebounds. Alisha Lewis had a team-leading five steals, while Audrey Warren contributed five assists.
Georgia and Florida State (23-10) traded baskets to open the game, but the Seminoles used an 8-2 run to build a 18-11 lead. A 3 from Battles cut Florida State's lead to four heading into the second quarter.
Eight points from the Lady Bulldogs gave Georgia a one-point lead, 21-20, midway through the second quarter. Using an 8-2 run of their own, the Lady Bulldogs built a 31-26 lead.
A jumper from Zoesha Smith closed the first half as Georgia carried a five-point lead -- 35-30 -- into the locker room.
Six points from the Seminoles cut Georgia's lead to one with less than 5 minutes remaining in the third frame, 39-38. Four points from Smith boosted the Lady Bulldogs back to a five-point lead as Georgia held a 45-40 lead going into the final quarter.
The Lady Bulldogs ripped 12 straight points to open the fourth quarter and built a 17-point lead. Three Battles free throws and a layup from Nicholson gave Georgia its final 66-54 advantage.
