KENNESAW — Kennesaw State gave itself a chance to beat Georgia Tech for the first time in 13 tries Sunday. It led for a portion of the first half and was still in the game after the third quarter.
Then Francesca Pan started taking over the fourth quarter by scoring 13 of her 21 points during the frame, helping Georgia Tech seal a 63-47 victory at the KSU Convocation Center.
Once Pan sank her fourth 3-pointer of the game early in the fourth quarter to give Georgia Tech a 13-point lead, the Owls could not get within single digits.
Pan hit two 3s early in the quarter. She hit a layup midway through to increase the Yellow Jacket lead to 12 and was also 5-of-6 from the free throw line during the final minutes.
“I thought their 3-point shooting really hurt us,” Kennesaw State coach Agnus Berenato said. “I thought we needed to make 10 3s to win this game and we couldn’t compete with their 3s.”
Carlotta Gianolla led Kennesaw State with 13 points with nine coming in the first half. She hit back-to-back jump shots late in the first quarter to give Kennesaw State its first lead at 11-7. Alexis Poole, who ended up with 11 points, hit a pair of free throws to increase the Owl lead to six at the end of the first quarter.
Kennesaw State maintained its lead for most of the second quarter. After Lotta-Maj Lahtinen hit a 3-pointer to put Georgia Tech ahead 17-16, Gianolla took it back with a layup, and Gillian Piccolino hit a 3 from the right corner to put the Owls up by four with 4:14 left to play.
Afterwards, former McEachern standout Jasmine Carson scored five straight points off the bench for Georgia Tech, which had a one-point lead at the half.
“We struggled to score the ball in the first half,” Georgia Tech coach Nell Fortner said. “I thought Kennesaw did some really nice things. They spread us out really well on the floor and couldn’t get to their shooters. I thought they did a really nice job of that.”
Pan’s three-point play midway through the third quarter put the Yellow Jackets in front 30-28 and never relinquished the lead. Then the Owls went on a scoring drought, allowing Georgia Tech to build a 12-point lead on a Carson jumper with 2 minutes left to play in the third.
Kennesaw State made one last push late in the third, with back-to-back layups by Poole cutting the Georgia Tech lead to five.
That was as close as Kennesaw State would get.
Poole had a double double for Kennesaw State with 10 rebounds to go with her 11 points. Piccolino and Amani Johnson scored 10 points apiece for the Owls with Johnson contributing with five assists.
“I think our defense really helped us a lot in the first half, especially because we weren’t getting a lot of the shots that we wanted,” Johnson said. “We kind of got away from that and let them hit a couple of shots that they weren’t hitting in the first half.”
