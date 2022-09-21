Georgia is preparing for its second home game of the season, a matchup against Kent State.
The Golden Flashes haven’t had the easiest schedule so far. They’re 1-2 on the year, with losses to No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 18 Washington. Kent State coach Sean Lewis said he believes his team might be walking into its toughest challenge against the Bulldogs.
“I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say it’s the greatest collection of talent that’s ever been assembled on a football team,” Lewis said during a media availability earlier in the week.
There have been rumors and rumblings among the Bulldog faithful that this team could be better than the 2021 national champions, but Georgia coach Kirby Smart was reluctant to accept such high praise.
“He’s probably watching last year’s tape, if he’s saying that,” Smart said.
Smart summed up Lewis’ words as an attempt to “build the opponent up” before a potential upset. Georgia’s head coach wants the team to remain vigilant against their opponent on Saturday. For his part, Smart complimented the Golden Flashes on multiple sides of the ball.
“They have a great offensive system that utilizes a really talented quarterback, they have good skill players and they have a unique defense that’s hard to prepare for,” Smart said. “So I have the utmost respect for what they’ve done. They’ve played probably one of the hardest schedules in the country.”
Pressure makes diamonds
The Bulldogs have created six takeaways on the season. The defense’s opportunistic play has been a key factor in holding opponents to just 10 points over the course of three games.
Smart emphasized that those momentum-shifting plays start with the defensive line and its ability to get after the quarterback.
“Pressure causes turnovers,” Smart said. “It’s not just -- you got a guy flushed out of the pocket, he’s running for his life and he doesn’t have a clean pocket. ... They don’t know what’s going on and you create doubt and they make mistakes.”
Defensive lineman Zion Logue is one player responsible for creating pressure on this year’s defensive line. Logue mentioned that he was in the game for Dan Jackson’s interception against South Carolina, though he wasn’t surprised by the result of the play.
“I’ve seen him make plays like that in fall camp,” Logue said. “He’s a ball-hawk. He’s a leader back there, when he’s out there. I think everything’s just falling in his lap right now.”
For Jackson, a walk-on safety, that was his first interception as a member of Georgia’s roster. He deflected credit for the takeaway, pointing out that the defensive line played a major role in the development of the play.
“We got great pressure from our D-line, like we were getting all game, so we had him rattled and he made a rash decision thanks to our D-line,” Jackson said. “Once the ball was in the air, we work that every day and I just tried to high point the ball, and thankfully came down with it.”
