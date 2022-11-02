Georgia opened the men’s basketball season with an exhibition game against Georgia College on Tuesday, securing a 66-52 victory as it prepares for Mike White’s first season as coach of the Bulldogs.
The best performance of the day came from junior Oklahoma State transfer Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, who finished the day with 15 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and two assists for the Bulldogs, shooting 70% from the line. Junior Kario Oquendo also finished the night with 15 points, shooting 38% from the field.
Oquendo struggled shooting the ball against Georgia College, starting 0-for-5 from 3 in the first half before he knocked down a pair in the second half. The whole team seemed to struggle behind the arc, as the Bulldogs only shot 6-of-22 from 3-point range.
A player who did not make an impact on the stat sheet was senior Jaxon Etter, but his performance did catch the eye of White.
“I've got to mention Jaxon. The first thing I look at when I see the box scores is plus-minus,” White said. “He's plus-18. You know, he just does a lot of stuff that doesn't show up. Obviously, when he was out there today, we were 18 points better than the opponent, so that's a good sign for him.”
The Bulldogs started with an early basket from Oquendo, who drove through defense for an easy layup to begin the game’s scoring. They were able to capitalize on some early turnovers, but the Bobcats secured a few of their own. Georgia College fared well against Georgia, matching it point for point early in the first half.
Junior Jabri Abdur-Rahim started off the exhibition game with two early 3-pointers to help keep the momentum in Georgia’s favor. He finished the night with six points and three rebounds.
The Bulldogs started off hot against the Bobcats in the second half. Center Braelen Bridges started off the game slow, failing to score a single point in the first before implementing himself in the second, going perfect from the field and from the line. Bridges finished with six points -- all coming in the second half -- and four rebounds.
That hot start began to cool off as Georgia College forward Christian Koneman put the Bobcats back within range of the Bulldogs. Koneman accounted for 13 of the 25 points the Bobcats scored in the second half.
Despite making strides in the second half, outrebounding the Bobcats 20-19, Georgia will look to improve around the glass in its regular-season opener against Western Carolina on Monday.
“Defensive rebounding, and that was the main thing, just defensive rebounding,” Moncrieffe said. “Guard better. Mainly, just defensive stuff.”
