State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-Powder Springs, argues in support of the Cobb Board of Education map she co-sponsored. The map passed the state House Monday, with Cobb's delegation voting along party lines.
ATLANTA — The Georgia House of Representatives passed a new district map for the Cobb County Board of Education Monday.
The vote was 94-59. The map, filed by state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, and supported by the school board’s GOP majority, now heads to the Georgia Senate.
Democrats have accused Republicans of gerrymandering Democratic voters into three school board districts to maintain the school board’s GOP majority, despite the fact that the county has trended blue in recent years, voting blue in the past two presidential elections.
The Cobb school board in December voted 4-3 to support the map, which was proposed by then-Chair Randy Scamihorn. The board’s three Democrats voted against supporting the map. The map draws two of those Democrats, Dr. Jaha Howard and Charisse Davis, into the same district (Howard, however, has said he plans to run for state school board superintendent).
