It’s been 38 years since a golfer residing in Cobb or Cherokee County has won the Georgia Amateur Championship. Bill Bergin of Marietta was the last to do it in 1981.
Even though 2013 champ Jimmy Beck had a local connection as a member of the Kennesaw State golf team, he was considered a Columbus resident.
Eight local Cobb golfers will attempt to break the drought that’s spanned four decades when the 98th tournament gets underway Thursday at Ansley Golf Club-Settingdown Creek in Roswell. The tournament will continue through the weekend with the final round being played Sunday.
Following 36 holes of stroke play, the field will be trimmed to the lowest 70 players.
Former Kennesaw Mountain High School and Florida State golfer Jonathan Keppler is among the field of 144 attempting to snap the streak as will former Walton standout Cole McIsaac.
Keppler has excelled on the golf course over the last two months. He fired a 65 in the tournament’s 18-hole qualifier at Coosa Country Club in Rome.
A two-time Marietta Daily Journal Golfer of the Year, Keppler also shot a 68 in late April on his home course at Marietta Country Club to qualify for the U.S. Open Sectional, which took place June 3 at Hawks Ridge Country Club in Ball Ground.
Recent Marietta graduate Mac Thompson is also among the Cobb competition. The Georgia State signee will join his future teammate Owen Sertl, who also resides in Marietta.
Sertl, who attended high school at Rivers Academy in Alpharetta, maintained a 75.45 scoring average in seven tournaments his sophomore season at Georgia State.
Marietta residents Mike Arasin, Matthew Hayes and Chris Waters are also expected to tee off at Settingdown Creek this weekend.
Hayes, who played collegiately at Furman, won the Atlanta Amateur Match Play Championship at Echelon Golf Club in Alpharetta last October.
Waters was named Georgia State Golf Association’s Player of the Year in 2017 after placing in the top 15 in four GSGA championships.
Mitchell Rostowsky of Kennesaw, the brother of Mount Paran Christian golfer Parker Rostowsky, rounds out the Cobb County contingent.
No golfer residing in Cherokee County has won a Georgia Amateur but had three runner-up finishes. Wes Latimer of Canton and Randy Donahoo of Woodstock took second back-to-back in 2000 and 2001 and Mark Strickland of Woodstock was tied for second in 2007.
Sequoyah’s Thomas Brumbeloe, Cherokee’s Harrison Smith, and Creekview golfers Walker Winslette and Jack Vajda all have Canton addresses and will be competing this weekend. Former Cherokee golfer Miles Ruff, now playing at King University, is also in the mix.
Woodstock resident Brock Hoover, fresh off his victory at the Georgia Junior Championship in Augusta, will be joining his Cherokee County counterparts.
Georgia Southern University golfer Brett Barron is set to defend last year’s Georgia Amateur that was held in Athens, shooting a 9-under-par 271 to beat runner-up Alex Ross of Atlanta by four strokes.
Last year’s runner-up Alex Ross of Atlanta is also returning to the Georgia Amateur. Jack Hall of Savannah and David Denham of Athens are also back after finishing in the top four.
