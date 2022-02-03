Former Cobb County Chairman Mike Boyce was put to rest at The University of Notre Dame's Basilica of the Sacred Heart in front of family, friends and colleagues Thursday.
Boyce, a Republican, passed away Jan. 26, 12 days after suffering two strokes. He was 72. Boyce and wife Judy had been participating in a fellowship on the Notre Dame campus in South Bend, Indiana.
The Rev. Kevin Sandberg spoke for the majority of the service, citing biblical Scripture and honoring Boyce and his accomplishments. Sandberg touched on Boyce's nature, which he grew familiar with while Boyce attended church services.
"I don't think many of us have forgotten the day we met Mike," Sandberg said. "His penchant to be forthright, his self confidence, his steadfast nature ... his can-do spirit. ... Mike had a way of undoing first impressions with his upbeat personality. His jocular demeanor, his impish gestures, the ease and depth of his laughter and his respect for difference."
Boyce and his wife had been fellows for The Inspired Leadership Initiative at Boyce's alma mater Notre Dame.
“He earned his undergraduate degree from Notre Dame and was thrilled to return this past fall to participate in the school’s Inspired Leadership Initiative program,” Judy Boyce wrote in an email to the MDJ. “He had never been happier than he was in the past few months, participating in this program, bicycling to campus and interacting with and mentoring students. He was having the time of his life."
Thomas S. Schreier Jr., the founding director of the Inspired Leadership Initiative program, said he appreciated Boyce's passion for learning church history and his overall engagement among the group.
"A key part of the program is engaging with other fellows with the cohort. Mike and his wife were very engaged with the other fellows in the cohort," Schreier Jr. said. "That became very apparent during the time period after Mike passed. All the individuals had amazing memories of Mike despite the fact that they just came together in the Fall."
Boyce dedicated 30 years of his life to serving in the U.S. Marines Corps before retiring in 2001. Near the service, two Marines presented Judy Boyce with a U.S. flag to honor his memory.
Former Cobb County commissioner Bob Ott, who served with Boyce from 2016 to 2020, said Thursday he will remember Boyce as selfless and personable with whomever he came across.
"The number one word I think about when I think about Mike Boyce is service," Ott said. "He was a people person ... I think he tried really hard to get along with everybody. He didn't necessarily agree with everybody, but he tried to listen to people. He would go to all the different areas of Cobb to get to know the community and get a look at things."
Robert Lee, who worked as a consultant on Boyce's campaigns, also said Boyce was the ultimate people person.
"He treated people as valuable and worthy of his respect. ... He never expected you to be anything other than yourself." Lee said Thursday. "Everyone thinks that Mike was a great public servant because he was a good man, but it was the opposite. He was a good public servant because he was a great man to his core."
Boyce ran for reelection in 2020, but lost his bid to Democrat Lisa Cupid, as one of the several Republicans defeated in that election.
Boyce is survived by his wife, three children, five grandchildren, two brothers and other family.
Boyce's family will hold a memorial service for him in Cobb County at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, where he was a member.
