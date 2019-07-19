Editor’s Note: This United Press International story appeared in the “A Salute to the Lunar Landing” special section of the Sunday, July 20, 1969, Marietta Daily Journal. The UPI editors stated that 40 years earlier, on July 15, 1929, United Press, the predecessor of UPI, reported plans for a manned rocketshot to the moon. “It appears to have been written with tongue in cheek,” the UPI editors said. “The 1929 dispatch is being carried again today, on the eve of the Apollo 11 blastoff, by courtesy of the St. Joseph Mo. Gazette, which found it in its files in search of items for its 40-years-ago column.”
PARIS, July 15, 1929 (UPI) — Six men have asked for the privilege of riding in the rocket which may be shot into the skies for a visit to the moon within the next year.
Professors Hans Oberth, creator of the plan for the rocket, has personally received three applications and Robert Esmault-Peletier, the astronomer, has received others. Both admit that the possibility of a safe return is exceedingly small.
The first danger lies in the rocket going awry, before it clears the earth result in that case would be a crash and certain death. The second is the possibility of striking the moon or some other hard, opaque body in the heavens. The third, is in descending, in which case, Professor Oberth has pointed out that the projectile is sure to be either dented or destroyed in striking the cushion of atmosphere which envelopes the earth.
Finally, there is the question of the air, although an American astronomer has devised a scheme for supplying oxygen to the passenger. If, however, the chosen passenger outwits the law of probability, and comes safely down to the soil of France — and not the middle of the ocean — he will become a greater hero than Lindbergh and will probably have a message for the astronomers of the world that will add more to the solution of their problems than years of patient labor in the observatory.
Esmault Peletier stated that only those will be chosen who have no dependents and who, in addition, are not subject to seasickness.
One of the difficulties is that, after leaving the earth behind, the passenger will lose all sense of direction, hence, will probably not be able to say what land he sees or touches.
This would remain a mystery unless the ingenuity of astronomers devise a method of tracing the rocket’s course in the sky.
A solution of this problem has to a certain extent been supplied by the Germans, who now frequently send up uninhabited rockets to an altitude of 60-100 miles, equipped in such cases with registering apparatus. Professor Oberth has frequently suggested the creation of laboratories in space.
The plan of the rocket, which has been found feasible, and is signalized by the award of the Hirsch Prize for the year, by the Societe Astronomique of France, is such as to enable it to escape not only the pull of gravity from the earth, but from other planets and the sun as well.
It will therefore be able to cruise the heavens freely — unless it goes into a reef projecting from the moon.
So far as the plans are now known, the man in the rocket will have no means at his disposal for controlling the course of the projectile. His job will be to hold on with both hands and pray that no deity jealous of this invasion of his domain throws a thunderbolt in his path.
