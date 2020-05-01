The Cobb Community Foundation has awarded an additional $63,750 in charitable grants from the Cobb COVID-19 Community Response Fund to organizations supporting families and individuals in critical need of food and support. CCF’s network of Corporate Community Champions seeded the Cobb COVID-19 Community Response Fund, and additional contributions and pledges have brought the total amount raised to $213,000. A commitment of $30,000 came from the United Way of Greater Atlanta - Northwest Region.
The Foundation, Cobb Collaborative and United Way partnered in the selection of the following grant recipients:
· YMCA of Metro Atlanta: $10,000 to support the work of their three Cobb YMCAs. Made possible by Corporate Community Champion, Genuine Parts Company.
· Marietta City Schools: $10,000 for the MCS Cares Fund to provide financial assistance to Marietta City Schools’ families in need. Made possible by Corporate Community Champion, Renasant Bank, and United Way of Greater Atlanta - Northwest Region.
· Cobb Schools Foundation: $10,000 for financial assistance for Cobb County Schools’ families in need. Made possible by United Way of Greater Atlanta - Northwest Region.
· Family Life Restoration Center: $3,750 for the adoption of new mobile food site. Made possible by individual donors of the Cobb COVID-19 Community Response Fund and United Way of Greater Atlanta.
Twelve additional grants awarded were made possible by a surprise $30,000 contribution to CCF by The Wilbur and Hilda Glenn Family Foundation, an Atlanta-based private family foundation whose mission is to enhance quality of human life.
· Acworth UMC Food Pantry: $1,000
· Back Pack Blessings: $1,000
· Chosen Abilities Resource Center, Inc.: $1,000
· Cobb Vineyard Church: $1,000
· Family Life Restoration Center: $2,500
· First Christian Church of Marietta (DoC): $1,000
· Food Security for America: $1,000
· H.O.P.E Family Resource Center: $2,000
· New Beginnings Food Outreach: $1,000
· Reflections of Trinity: $7,500
· St. Vincent de Paul Society: $2,000
· Storehouse Ministries: $7,500
“With no decision yet from our Board of Commissioners on the $1 million funding request for food for those in need, there was no better use of these funds than to help ‘tide over’ some of those organizations that distribute food until such funding, hopefully, is available,” said Shari Martin, president and CEO of Cobb Community Foundation. “We had already collected information about how much food each of these organizations had distributed,” she continued, “so we simply distributed the amount available pro-rata based on the food distributed.”
The Cobb COVID-19 Community Response Fund was created to provide charitable grants to non-profits to help increase access to food, prescriptions and healthcare, childcare and basic needs. 100% of donations are directed to supporting this effort. Learn more about the fund and how you can support by visiting the website at www.cobbfoundation.org. For more information, contact Shari Martin at shari@cobbfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.