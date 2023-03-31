Rush Propst has been hired as the new head football coach at Pell City High.
The former Hoover head coach was officially approved this morning. Superintendent James Martin said the vote was unanimous.
He was scheduled to meet the team and the staff later Friday.
“I had actually been working a little with (former UAB) coach (Bill) Clark in assessing what we had and what we needed,” Martin told AL.com on Friday morning. “I told him what I was looking for as a head coach, and we were trying to see who might be interested.
“When coach Propst’s name came up, I realized some people may think negatively about it, but you have to look at what someone can do for your school and your community. Our focus is on where we want to go as a program and as a school. I feel coach Propst is the best in the business to get us where we need to be.”
Pell City is on spring break next week. Martin said Propst would likely start April 10.
“I don’t know if I would be up here without Bill Clark and the people in this community who want to get this thing turned around,” said Propst, whose wife, Stephanie, is a 1988 Pell City graduate. “You will see him around from time to time. He will be around, and we will work together. We are fortunate to have him living in this community and giving his input.”
The hire had been rumored for several weeks. Propst returned to coaching in the state in January when he was hired as the associate head coach at Class 1A Coosa Christian in Gadsden. Coosa’s principal Amanda Justus and head coach Mark O’Bryant made the trip to Pell City for the press conference.
“I think that’s unprecedented for people you are leaving to come here to a new job and support you,” Propst said. “I will never forget them. They are good, Christian people. I loved every moment I was there, and I’ll go back Monday and talk to the players.”
At Pell City, he replaces Hall of Fame coach Steve Mask, who left earlier this year to take the job at Theodore.
Prior to being hired at Coosa, Propst last coached in Alabama in 2007 when he led Hoover to a 6-6 record. He won five Class 6A titles with the Bucs, including four in a row from 2002-2005. He went 110-16 in nine years as head coach at Hoover.
He won a pair of state titles in 11 years as head coach at Colquitt County in Georgia, racking up 119 more victories. He’s also been head coach at Ashville (1989-1992), Eufaula (1993-1996), Alba/Alma Bryant (1997-1998) and Georgia power Valdosta (2020).
“I feel very strongly that this is possibly the last chapter in my coaching career,” the 65-year-old Propst said.
He has been out of coaching the last two years, watching his son play football at Piedmont.
Propst reached 300 career wins at Valdosta. However, the Wildcats were forced to forfeit seven victories following a Georgia High School Association investigation, dropping him back to 295 officially.
He also did not coach in high school in 2019 after his controversial departure from Colquitt County. He was fired after an investigation accused him of providing “pills” to players and being verbally abusive. However, his Georgia teaching certificate was later re-instated and Propst told AL.com then he felt vindicated.
Propst will try to turn around a Pell City team that went 1-9 a year ago, hasn’t made the playoffs since 2017 and hasn’t won more than six games in a season since 2012. (The Panthers went 7-5 that year). Propst is the school’s seventh head coach since 2010.
“One thing we did find with coach Propst is his genuine concern for his players and working with them and caring more about just what they can do on the football field,” Martin said. “That was very important to us. He talked about the entire player, the entire student-athlete, not just in football but the entire school system. He even talked about doing clinics with our younger kids so they could get off to a good start.”
Martin said Propst will not be the athletic director. Jennifer Lee and Xavier Robinson currently share that role on an interim basis, and Martin said he hoped to take the interim tag off within the next month and make them Co-ADs.
