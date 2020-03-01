Billions of dollars in economic investment and over 30,000 new jobs have bolstered Cobb County in the last seven years, and opportunities exist for companies to relocate and expand locally.
In the last year alone, more than $330 million was funneled into the county thanks to the Cobb Chamber of Commerce and its economic development program Select Cobb, which has been encouraging both the expansion locally of existing Cobb businesses and the relocation to Cobb of outside companies since its inception in 2013.
At present a dozen key commercial opportunities are being marketed on the Select Cobb website, offering a range of commercial, office and retail sites and buildings throughout the county, including in Marietta, Smyrna, Austell and Mableton.
Close to interstates and other major roadways, the properties include:
• the old Sprayberry Crossing shopping mall in east Cobb.
• two 12-story office buildings near Cumberland.
• over six acres along Concord Road in Smyrna.
• several large sections of empty land near Interstate 20 in Austell and Mableton suitable for apartments, hotels, dining and retail, among other uses.
As the Cobb Chamber settles into the new decade, it has, quite literally, a new outlook on the county. The chamber moved in January into a 10th-floor suite of a Cumberland office building overlooking the ‘Platinum Triangle’ where Interstate 75 meets The Perimeter.
And the view? Just peachy.
“In our old space you could not see the county but here we have a great view of the county,” Jeanette Sybert, the chamber's director of member development, said. “That’s really why we did it. So we could actually see the county we’re promoting.”
Economic expansion
When the Select Cobb team successfully brings new business to the county or convinces an existing local firm to expand here, they call that a ‘project win.’ Staff members have their work cut out for them this year if it is to surpass 2019.
Over $330 million in business investment was wrapped up in the 19 “project wins” the Cobb Chamber of Commerce celebrated in 2019, said Dana Johnson, the chamber’s executive vice president of economic development, who heads Select Cobb.
The 19 project wins resulted in around 2,600 new jobs, Johnson told the MDJ.
“I think we have a great business climate in Cobb and we’re going to continue to do everything we can to grow and expand,” he said.
In 2018 the chamber boasted 21 project wins, involving businesses that either expanded locally or relocated to Cobb, generating around $375 million in new investment and over 6,000 new jobs.
“We certainly have our own perks based upon where we’re located,” Johnson said of Cobb as a commercial destination. “It really comes down to the individual company, but we’re located close to Atlanta’s international airport, we have submarkets like Marietta and Cumberland, and there’s some undeveloped land along the I-20 corridor in south Cobb that we pitch to businesses for expansion or relocation here.”
Since 2013, the chamber estimates it has helped to generate around 33,000 new local jobs and $2.9 billion in new investment.
Johnson explained north Fulton County, bordering Cobb, is “primarily built out,” and it’s a similar situation further to the east in north DeKalb County. Much of north Cobb is also developed.
West Cobb is more geared toward residential and retail development, Johnson said.
Suitable space
The latest county estimate, as of November 2019, shows there are 26,559 acres of undeveloped or underdeveloped land in Cobb, which represents around 12% of the county. However, just under 6,000 of those acres are classified under federal regulations as wetlands or floodplain, meaning they’re not suitable for development.
Accordingly, Cobb has just over 20,000 acres of ‘developable’ land left, representing 9.5% of the county.
Most of this developable land is in Cobb’s districts 1 and 4, covering the western portions of the county, where the percentage of developable land is around 14%.
In the east, in Cobb’s districts 2 and 3, no more than 5% of land is considered developable.
While there are a few spots of open land, much of the acreage is not being marketed as potential development sites for commercial activity, according to Johnson.
The MDJ asked Johnson what options, if any, a company would have if it needed 50 acres of currently undeveloped land in Cobb.
As it turns out, not much. “Most of the 50-acre properties are in west Cobb,” Johnson said. “That is an area where residential is the predominant land use type.”
The chamber doesn’t actively promote residential development, so it is not concerned with the west Cobb sites, Johnson said, citing some smaller options elsewhere that are more likely to attract new business development.
“There are a few sites in south Cobb and Town Center/Kennesaw that are 25+ acres and are in areas that are appropriate for office and industrial development, but they are limited in quantity,” he said.
Today’s scenario for a relocating company is more likely to redevelop land than to find virgin acreage, Johnson said.
Chamber of Commerce
In January, the chamber debuted its new 17,517 square-foot office at 1,100 Circle 75 in Cumberland.
The offices, designed by architecture and interior design firm Rule Joy Trammell Rubio, overlooks the stadium of the Atlanta Braves and features a 360-degree view of the county, leather chairs inspired by the look and feel of catcher’s mitts, a rotating selection of artwork on loan from the Marietta Arts Council and a number of perks for the chamber’s 32 employees, including standing desks and a “wellness room.”
“It tells a very good story” for the approximately 12,000 people that visit the chamber every year, CEO Sharon Mason said. “I think this makes a very strong first impression.”
Derek Norred, of CenterState Bank, attended the ribbon cutting and was impressed.
“I think it’s phenomenal,” Norred said. “I think it’s a great tool and resource to recruit new companies to come to the Cob County area.”
During his remarks at the ribbon cutting, John Loud, the chamber's 2020 chairman, commented on the views.
“You look out this way, and see Kennesaw Mountain, you see Marietta, you see the Battery — the story that we’ll be able to tell, this is just the beginning,” said John Loud, the chamber’s 2020 chairman.
Like every chamber chairman, Loud has picked several areas he will focus on during his chairmanship. His first is supporting the county's small businesses.
Loud plans on extending invitations to smaller businesses to some of the chamber’s dozen-plus “chairman’s circle” meetings, which are typically open only to members paying annual dues for $5,000.
“You almost feel like, ‘I’m a little business. ... I can’t sit at the adult table,’” he said of the chairman’s circle meetings. Inviting smaller businesses, he said, will let them know that they’re welcomed and appreciated. It’s also, partly, an effort to burnish the chamber’s image, he added.
The perception of the chamber as being pro-big business is wrong, he insists, and it’s something he aims to change during his tenure.
Loud also plans on supporting workforce development initiatives in the county.
Businesses, Loud said, are “coming in and they’re selecting Cobb and the Atlanta region because of how strong our workforce is. It’s not about the incentives, it’s about the workforce.”
To that end, he plans on being a vigorous advocate for the state’s locating a VECTR Center in the county, preferably near Dobbins Air Reserve Base.
One such center already exists in Warner Robins. According to its website, VECTR — which stands for Veterans Education Career Transition Resource (Center) — offers “unique, accelerated programs in high demand and strategic industries tailored to abbreviate the process of receiving post-secondary certificates and degrees by recognizing the extensive training veterans receive during their military service.”
“We have bipartisan, 100% support from all the Cobb legislators,” he said, although he’s unsure whether the governor will take it up during the 2020 legislative session.
He also hopes to unveil “opportunity Cobb” a one-stop-shop for all internships, externships and work-based opportunities in the county for kids in the K-12 school system through higher education. He said he was unsure at this point whether it would be an app or a website.
To cap it all off, the chamber will host a workforce summit in November, he said.
