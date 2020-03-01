In 2019, Wellstar Health System conducted a community needs health assessment, one of the requirements the Affordable Care Act imposed on nonprofit hospitals.
The needs assessment found six "care gaps" within the community: food insecurity, opioids and behavioral health, women’s health, cancer, suicide and access to primary care.
This year, Wellstar and others in the Cobb community are stepping up to address some of the issues identified in the community health assessment.
In late January, the Cobb County government and the Cobb & Douglas Public Health Department hosted the first meeting of the Cobb Opioid Forum, where over 80 members of the community gathered to find solutions to opioid overdoses in Cobb.
Wellstar also recently introduced a new therapy for breast cancer it hopes will improve outcomes while reducing costs. It is also launching a new Center for Health Equity to "accelerate the health system’s strategic efforts to address priority health needs throughout Georgia."
There’s plenty more happening on the health front in Cobb County, including the opening of new health care facilities and new parks and trails where people can get the exercise and fresh air they need.
Wellstar
Wellstar has 11 hospitals, more than 250 medical office locations, nine cancer centers, 55 rehabilitation centers, three hospice facilities, one retirement village, 21 imaging centers, 15 urgent care locations and five health parks.
In 2019, the nonprofit opened a new outpatient surgery center at the Wellstar Acworth Health Park off Cobb Parkway, just north of Cedarcrest Road.
The 25,000-square-foot surgery center will handle surgeries that do not require an overnight hospital stay. It has three operating rooms for minor surgeries, including tonsillectomies, sinus surgery, plastic surgery and various pediatric surgeries, and three procedure rooms used for more routine medical needs such as injections and consultations. The facility also has 15 rooms for patients and their families to prepare before surgery and recover post-operation.
In 2020, it will continue to grow.
In March, Wellstar Cobb Hospital will open a new Heart Failure Clinic. Among its features will be an outpatient clinic for patients with a history of heart failure and cardiovascular disease, allowing some patients and families to manage aspects of their care from home.
This spring, Wellstar will unveil a new 263,000-square-foot emergency department connected to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. With 166 additional rooms, it is expected to be the second largest emergency department in the nation.
Four stories tall, the department will accommodate up to 185,000 patients per year when it first opens, a number that will go up to 220,000 when work is complete. It will include separate entrances and ambulance bays for pediatric and adult patients and a dedicated pediatric wing with separate staff and equipment.
In February, the nonprofit unveiled the results of an 18-month “renewed listening journey”: a total rebrand that trumpets personalized care.
The company relied on its 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment, patient feedback and interviews with more than 8,000 people in Georgia, according to a news release.
According to the release, Wellstar “refined its mission, vision and values.” Commitments highlighted in the release include:
♦ Personalized care, or “never taking a one-size-fits-all approach”;
♦ Holistic care “that treats the whole person”; and
♦ “Collaborating on community programs that provide more than healthcare."
It has already debuted a new community program this year.
Jan. 1, Wellstar began the Legacy of Love and Learning Early Literacy Program, which it developed in partnership with the Rotary Clubs of Marietta, Smyrna and Atlanta-Brasil. The program gives literacy packets and baby books to every baby born in 2020 at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital "in an effort to increase access to books and promote reading at an early age," according to Wellstar spokesman Ben Rickles.
Veteran’s Affairs
The Atlanta VA Health Care System is rapidly increasing its presence in Cobb.
One year ago, the county had only one VA clinic: the Austell VA Clinic at 2041 Mesa Valley Way, just off the East-West Connector and west of Austell Road.
In May, the VA opened a second clinic, this one in east Cobb.
The Northeast Cobb County VA Clinic cost more than $1.2 million and can serve 2,400 veterans, with gradual capacity increases. It is anticipated it will ultimately have the capacity to serve 8,400 veterans.
Another clinic opened in Smyrna in January. Still in the pipeline is a west Cobb location on Dallas Highway at Midway Road, according to VA spokesperson Gregory Kendall said last May.
The Austell clinic will remain open until the west Cobb location is constructed and brought to full operation, Kendell said.
Parks
In 2019, the county parks department was named the Georgia Recreation and Park Association Agency of the Year. Parks Director Jimmy Gisi said a number of factors played a role in the department’s banner year, including the opening of a new headquarters, event center and soccer fields and the introduction of more than 100 new programs across the department’s locations.
This year is shaping up to be equally busy at the department. A number of projects that were funded by a penny sales tax that voters approved in 2014 are scheduled to be completed.
Hyde Farm in east Cobb will receive a new operations barn, the last thing it needs before it can be farmed, said Gisi.
The plan is to “have a farmer on site that will grow crops and we can sell them at farmers markets and things like that,” Gisi said. One of the goals is to teach kids about farming practices in the late 1800s and early 1900s. “You would never know you’re in Cobb County when you’re there.”
The first phase of Stout Park, in the very southwest corner of the county, will also be finished this year, opening up equestrian trails to the county’s horse lovers.
Old Clarkdale Park will feature a community garden, playground, dog park and trails. And an as-yet-to-be-named park by Discovery Boulevard with trails, Civil War-era shoupades and interpretive signage will open in the fall.
