By 2040, one in five metro Atlanta residents will be 65 or older, according to data collected by the Atlanta Regional Commission. That’s nearly double the number of seniors living in the region in 2015, the most recent year for which data are available.
Marietta real estate attorney Kevin Moore said the aging population has created a strong market for age-restricted communities, neighborhoods where a specified amount of residents must be over a certain age.
Moore said he expects those senior living communities to continue to make up an expanding portion of the Cobb County real estate market.
“Cobb County experienced a tremendous boom in growth in the '70s and '80s and '90s, and we built subdivisions to meet that growth,” he said. “That growth was reflected in a lot of families moving here, staying here to raise their families. And the housing that reflected the population then was single-family detached subdivisions. Today, our population is growing rapidly older, we’re healthier, living longer and want to stay in our communities, so the housing options should reflect that population move as well.”
In one February meeting alone, the Cobb County Planning Commission heard from three separate developers hoping to build senior residential communities in the county.
The largest of those would create a three-story apartment building on about 12 acres in west Cobb, just west of the intersection of Dallas Highway and Lost Mountain Road with 130 units, ranging from 566-square-foot studios to 1,200-square-foot, three-bedroom apartments.
Another proposed senior community includes 61 homes ranging from 1,400 to 2,600 square feet on 15 acres near the Paulding County border in west Cobb, just south of Macland Road. A third would be built nearby Palmer Middle School in north Cobb and include 44 single-family homes on 12 acres just south of the intersection of Shiloh Road and North Booth Road.
All three projects remain on the table.
Elsewhere in the county, builders have sought bonds from the Cobb County Development Authority to build senior communities.
The authority gave the green light in October to issue up to $19 million in bonds for developers planning to build a 155-unit senior housing complex called Meredith Park on 5.3 acres on Powder Springs Road.
A few months earlier, the authority approved $24 million in tax-exempt bonds for a new senior facility including 14 acres of park in west Cobb. Brickmont West Cobb is set to consist of 131 units in a two-story, 113,000-square-foot building on Dallas Highway not far from Barrett Parkway.
Moore said another continuing real estate trend is the shift toward mixed-use developments instead of traditional shopping centers, and upcoming major mixed-use developments will have senior housing components.
Senior community Overture Powers Ferry is slated to be part of a major revitalization of the former “Restaurant Row” on Powers Ferry Road in east Cobb. According to developers, the community is slated to open in summer of 2021 and will include 181 active senior units. The development will also include 290 multi-family units, with about 9,000 square feet of retail and amenity space on the first floor of the active adult building.
Kennesaw’s mega mixed-use development, the $280 million Eastpark Village, will also have a portion of its 900 homes restricted to seniors. That development set for Cherokee Street near McCollum Parkway will also feature specialty shops, an outdoor multipurpose market with village green, a grocery store, restaurants, office space, a 100-plus room hotel and a 5.46-acre public park.
County activities for seniors
Cobb County Senior Services’ seven senior centers offer a range of programs and services for age 55 and up. Courses available for seniors this year include Zumba, Pilates, Spanish lessons, watercolor painting, Tai Chi and floral arranging.
In 2020, seniors will go on trips to destinations including historic Macon, the Booth Western Museum, Medieval Times and the Classic City Clydesdale Farm in Acworth.
“This is an exciting time for Cobb Senior Services, and we want to share this excitement with our 55-plus population,” said Cobb Senior Services Director Jatunn Gibson in a statement. “We are ready to meet the growing needs of our community. Our goal is to be the center of service for connecting you with future friends, resources and opportunities.”
Cobb’s Meals on Wheels program provides nutritious food to residents over 60 who have a physical or mental disability that prevents them from preparing meals on a daily basis.
Cobb Senior Services also offers a unique experience called the Assistive Technology Lab. Located on Powder Springs Street in Marietta, the lab includes a living room, bathroom and kitchen filled with over 100 devices designed to help those with disabilities get by, including phones with display screens so those with hearing difficulties can read what the other person is saying and a doorbell that comes with a vibrating buzzer.
