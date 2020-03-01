With one of Georgia's largest public school systems and third-largest university ready to prepare students for a career in high-demand fields, Cobb County is home to some of metro Atlanta area’s leading opportunities in K-12 and higher education. Plus, educational advancement in the county doesn't end there.
COBB AND MARIETTA SCHOOL DISTRICTS
With more than 113,000 students, 112 schools and an annual budget greater than $1 billion, the Cobb County School District, Georgia’s second-largest, has been called a “magnet” for prospective Cobb residents.
"We have outstanding schools in this district," said Cobb school board Chair Brad Wheeler.
As the county’s No. 1 employer, the district has also proven itself a magnet for jobs. The school system employs more than 18,000 people.
Its gaze forward, the district is expecting to open the doors on a $27 million, 186,930-square-foot elementary school in Mableton, Clay Harmony Leland Elementary, which in August 2020 will combine the student bodies of the now-separate Clay and Harmony Leland elementary schools.
A similar replacement school project will combine the separated student bodies of Smyrna’s dual campus King Springs Elementary School on one $34 million campus in August 2020.
Other projects slated to open this year include a preschool center, a portion of Cobb’s new central office and an addition to the district’s instructional support center.
Cobb Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said his district is also putting special effort into developing its online portal to capture student data that will help teachers evaluate and address each student's progression through school in real time and long into the future.
Wheeler said the district's innovation has led to a continued rise in graduation rates and scores on statewide tests.
In Marietta, the 9,000-student Marietta City Schools district is also leading the way in education, preserving the history and culture of its families and student bodies and developing assessments that are poised to revolutionize the way Georgia’s students are tested.
Honoring the history of the Lemon Street Grammar School and Lemon Street High School, the campuses that African American students in Marietta attended during segregation, the Marietta City School District has committed to a multi-million dollar project that would include construction of a replica Lemon Street High School as the district’s new central office at 353 Lemon Street and a renovation on the grammar school across the street. Its completion date is still to be determined, but work is already underway.
Marietta has also committed to providing cultural training to its educators and is developing assessments with a group of other school districts that could ultimately replace Georgia Milestones, a standardized test taken by students across the state.
Officials from both districts say they’re investing heavily in finding ways to better prepare their students for whatever their futures hold, namely with construction of college and career academies.
The $14.5 million Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy will open in August 2020 in conjunction with the opening date of the new, four-story $30 million Osborne High School in Smyrna. The academy will function as a magnet program, offering hands-on trade and technology training to students from across the school district.
“That's a tremendous thing for a lot of our students,” Wheeler said. "Every kid is not going to want to be a heart surgeon. We need a lot of different professions ... and what we need to be providing our students is first-rate education in each one of these areas."
Meanwhile, students are already attending classes in Marietta’s $13.8 million, 55,000-square-foot college and career academy, which celebrated its soft opening on the campus of Marietta High School in January. After a few more renovations to the Marietta High building, the attached academy will celebrate a grand opening in August.
The academy hosts or will host classes in journalism, health care, construction, engineering, game design and entrepreneurship, among others.
“We want all of the career academy and the school, wall-to-wall, to mirror what’s happening in business and industry,” MHS career adviser Angela Sparks said during the facility’s construction.
KENNESAW STATE UNIVERSITY
Kennesaw State University, the Peach State’s third-largest university and one of its fastest-growing, also calls Cobb home.
With nearly 38,000 students on campuses in Marietta and Kennesaw, the university in fall 2019 welcomed its largest freshman class in history at nearly 6,500. That number represents a 6.7% increase, or 2,387 students more than the fall 2018 enrollment.
KSU leaders say their university has striven to make education more affordable by providing more scholarships and financial assistance to prospective students, been placed among the top 6% of universities across the nation recognized for prestige in research and introduced a football team that has consistently dominated its division, among other accomplishments.
Meanwhile, the university continues to look for opportunities to expand.
In 2019, the Kennesaw campus saw the completion of expansion and renovation to its English and Business building facilities, and in January cut the ribbon on a new $2 million gateway, which school leaders said puts the university on the map in a way it deserves.
Later this year, the university will see the beginning of renovations to the campus’ baseball stadium, as well as construction on a $40 million, 147,000-gross-square-foot Academic Learning Center at the Kennesaw campus. When the center is complete in 2022, it will feature two dozen classrooms, four seminar rooms and a multipurpose lecture hall, as well as computer labs and other specialized labs.
Plans for a 500-bed dorm, one of many plans to address the university’s growing enrollment, are also expected to be approved this year.
At the Marietta campus, school officials say expansions to science and engineering labs planned for 2020 will make room for greater innovation.
President Pamela Whitten said the university has also sought out opportunities to promote its students’ success through the hiring of more faculty and advisers, and she said she intends to see in the near future her university match the prestige of the state’s four research institutions: University of Georgia, Georgia Tech, Augusta University and Georgia State.
“In 2020, Kennesaw State will continue to focus on enhancing the student experience with specific goals to increase graduation and retention rates,” Whitten said. “By focusing on our students, working with our faculty to increase research opportunities and expanding our strong graduate programs, we will reach our goal of becoming a top-tier research university by 2025.”
CHATTAHOOCHEE TECH
Leaders at Chattahoochee Technical College, the state’s largest technical college with three Cobb County locations, say in this hot economy and job market, as well as “today’s on-demand world of expectations,” their institution has put its focus on getting students out of school quickly, offering non-traditional class days and times and emphasizing high-demand technical programs.
The technical school increasingly partners with the county’s two school districts to create a pipeline from high school to training to work.
“We constantly get calls from employers seeking graduates in all of the technical fields as well as in health programs. But in many of the technical programs — not the health fields — employers are ready in this tight job market to hire a student before he or she has finished the program and gotten a credential,” said Chattahoochee Tech President Ron Newcomb. “So many of our students have chosen, wisely, not to take a four-year route, and that’s why we’ve got to help them get to market soon with ‘just’ what they need for now — and then to continuously come back to us to get the rest.”
Newcomb said his school has worked to meet the demand of its students and the surrounding workforce, such as expanding its Commercial Truck Driving full-time faculty from one to four, its welding program from one location to three and its Networking Technician program from two locations to four. Chattahoochee Tech is also a leader in producing some of the state’s top nurses, he said.
Like KSU, Chattahoochee Tech’s enrollment continues to climb. Nate Beardsley, the school’s director of admissions, said the school reported more than 10,000 students enrolling for classes this semester, with nearly 4,000 attending the Marietta campus. Beardsley said new student enrollment at Chattahoochee Tech has increased 11.6% over last spring semester.
To make way for its continued growth, Chattahoochee Tech opened its newly constructed, 71,716-square-foot Health Sciences building on the Marietta campus for classes beginning in January.The state-of-the-art facility houses classrooms, laboratories, lecture halls, offices and conference rooms, Newcomb said. Programs hosted there include licensed practical nursing, medical assisting, certified nursing assistant, clinical laboratory technology, patient care technician and dental assisting.
Projects at the school’s locations outside of Cobb are also preparing it to expand offerings in electrical and computer engineering technology, drafting and welding.
LIFE UNIVERSITY
At Life University, a school known for its undergraduate and graduate programs in health and wellness-oriented fields, as well as its Doctor of Chiropractic degree program, students have recently seen classroom renovations, landscape enhancements and an expansion of seating at the school’s lower athletic field, according to Executive Vice President of Finance William Jarr.
Jarr said the end of 2020 will bring additional space and opportunity for the school’s student athletes, as a new $2.5 million, 14,000-square-foot athletic training facility is slated to open its doors.
